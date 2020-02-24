Betty Jacobs, a Well-Loved Figure in the Broadway Community, Has Passed Away at the Age of 100
Betty Jacobs passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020 at the age of 100, at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, New Jersey.
She was the wife of the late Bernard B. Jacobs, President of Broadway's Shubert Organization from 1972-1996. She was a founding board member of Theatreworks, USA and a Tony Award nominator. She worked with the late Michael Bennett (choreographer/director) reviewing scripts for his consideration. She was loved by everyone. She is survived by her daughter Sally Jacobs Baker, her husband Warren Baker, her son Steven Jacobs and his wife Lisa Jacobs, her granddaughter Amanda Baker Mazur, her husband Mike Mazur, her two grandsons Jared Jacobs and Matthew Jacobs and his wife Irene Jacobs and great grandson Otis Jacobs.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, 11:30 a.m. at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th St, New York, NY. Contributions in memory of Betty Jacobs can be made to The Actors Fund of America or The Lillian Booth Actors Fund Home.
