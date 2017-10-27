Betty Buckley to Sing STORY SONGS at Norwalk's Wall Street Theater

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley will debut at the Wall Street Theater (71 Wall Street; Norwalk, CT 06850) with her acclaimed concert Story Songs on Saturday, November 4 at 7:30 PM.

Story Songs - a collection of music that ranges from Radiohead to theater greats Stephen Schwartz and Jason Robert Brown - was recently released as a two CD-set by Palmetto Records.

The November 4 show will also include material from Buckley's latest show Story Songs #2, which will come out as a new recording in early 2018.

Upon hearing Buckley perform his song "Hope" at Joe's Pub, Tony Award winning composer Jason Robert Brown exclaimed, "In the middle of a thrilling set, she did something virtually impossible - she made me hear my own song differently, made me feel something deeper and more layered than what I knew when I wrote it. She's a unique and extraordinary performer, and I'm so honored to have her bring my songs to life."

Earlier this year, she co-starred in M. Night Shyamalan's newest film Split, a Top Ten International Box Office Hit for 2017, opposite James McAvoy. Split, which reigned as the #1 movie in America for several weeks after its January premiere, co-stars Buckley as McAvoy's psychologist, Dr. Fletcher. She will return to television this fall in with a recurring role on the CW hit "Supergirl." Beginning November 20, Buckley portrays Patricia Arias, adoptive mother of Supergirl's nemeseis Samantha, played by Odette Annable.

BETTY BUCKLEY, in an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe, is probably best known as one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. Buckley received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans and I'm Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road. Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardens at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. In London she starred in Promises, Promises for which she was nominated for an Evening Standard Award and in 2013 the British premiere of Dear World.

Her films include M. Night Shyamalan's Split, Brian de Palma's screen version of Stephen King's Carrie, Bruce Beresford's Tender Mercies, Roman Polanski's Frantic, Woody Allen's Another Woman, Lawrence Kasden's Wyatt Earp and Shyamalan's The Happening. On television, Buckley most recently guest starred in the NBC Series "Chicago Med" and in the HBO series "The Leftovers" and "Getting On." She appeared in "The Pacific" also for HBO and twice on the Kennedy Center Honors. She also starred for three seasons in the HBO series "Oz" and as Abby Bradford in the hit series "Eight is Enough." Buckley has appeared as a guest star in numerous television series, miniseries and films for television including "Evergreen," "Roses For the Rich," "Without a Trace," "Law & Order: SVU" and "Pretty Little Liars."

Buckley tours in concert worldwide with her ensemble of musicians and was featured in the Royal Albert Hall concert of Follies in celebration of Stephen Sondheim's 85th birthday and Defying Gravity, an all-star Australian concert celebration of Stephen Schwartz in 2016. She has now recorded 17 CDs, including Ghostlight, produced by T Bone Burnett, released in 2014.

