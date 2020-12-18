Betty Buckley Presents Virtual Concert To Benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS 

Tony Award Winner, Theatre Hall of Fame honoree, and legendary Broadway star Betty Buckley presents a Virtual Concert featuring the work of the students from her online Song & Monologue Masterclass at T. Schreiber Studio. The concert goes live on Monday, December 21st, 2020. Watch it here: https://tschreiber.org/betty-buckleybroadwaycares/.

This 75-minute online concert event is a fundraiser for Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, the philanthropic heart of Broadway. Rooted deep in the history and identity of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS is a commitment to being a voice for those who've been silenced, marginalized, and oppressed. Whether it's facing the AIDS epidemic or today's COVID-19 challenges, people like you have pledged your commitment to this fight. We will not allow fear or hate to impede the progress we have made or the journey we've embarked upon. Together, we can make a difference. Proceeds will provide groceries and medication, health care and hope for those in need this holiday season.

Make your donation here: www.broadwaycares.org/betty2020

From Ms. Buckley: "It's been a privilege to have a continuity of months to share with these wonderful performers the tools taught to me by my great teachers. It's been such a touchstone of hope and creativity to meet with them twice a week during these difficult times. I'm so happy for everyone and the growth they all have made. We are thrilled to share the work of these wonderful Story Tellers in a virtual concert on to benefit Broadway Cares."

The concert performers, who have been studying in Ms. Buckley's online Zoom workshops at T. Schreiber Studio throughout the pandemic, have grown tremendously since April in their weekly classes, learning to create and sustain the emotional connection in their performances that made their teacher a Broadway legend. This very connection, in addition to advanced meditation techniques and expert vocal instruction, is at the heart of what Betty Buckley imparts to her students.

The performers (in alphabetical order) are: Aron Bederson, Kamerann Burney, Ashley Butler, David Connolly, Ryan Deal, Terri Dierkes, Terry Farley, Randolph Geers, Irene Gerakas, Paul Greene, Liz Gurland, Regina Ippolito, Sabine Meyer, Molly Mustonen, Scott Nelson, Joanne Ray, and Deanna Surber. Concert video editing by Laurie Green.

Ms. Buckley has been on the faculty of T. Schreiber Studio for many years. She first became acquainted with Terry Schreiber when he directed her in a play in the early 1970s. "Terry taught me so much about my value as an actress, and I will be forever grateful," Ms. Buckley says. The T. Schreiber Studio, established in 1969, is recognized as one of the foremost professional theatre studios in New York City, devoted to the comprehensive training and development of actors in a supportive and collaborative environment. Mr. Schreiber started teaching classes twice a week to twelve actors in a converted loft on the Upper East Side of New York City. Enrollment increased and the group began mounting productions in what were the early beginnings of New York City's Off-Off-Broadway movement, building its reputation of high quality productions and performances. The faculty of T. Schreiber Studio is composed of working professionals and established artists in theatre, film, and television, under the direction of both Terry Schreiber and Peter Jensen.