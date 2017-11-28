Beth Malone Leads UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN NYC Reading

Muny 2017. Photos Credit: Phillip Hamer

BroadwayWorld has just confirmed that an NYC reading is underway for The Unsinkable Molly Brown, produced by Roundabout Theatre Company. Beth Malone, who starred in both the summer 2017 Muny production and 2014 Denver production, leads the reading in the title role.

The Muny cast also included Marc Kudisch, Whitney Bashor, David Abeles, Justin Guarini, and Paolo Montalban.

Hannibal Missouri's own brash and beguiling Molly Brown shines in this exhilarating adaptation of Meredith Willson's 1960 musical. Her rags-to-riches story sparkles with a new book by Dick Scanlan (Thoroughly Modern Millie), and new songs from the Meredith Willson songbook. The tempestuous can't-live-with-him/can't-live-without-him love story that survived the Silver Boom, Gold Rush and sinking of the Titanic returns to the stage with more fun and flair than ever.

Molly takes Manhattan A post shared by Beth Malone (@thebethmalone) on Nov 28, 2017 at 9:47am PST





