Bernadette Peters, Victor Garber, Jennifer Holliday and More Join BROADWAY DOES MOTHER'S DAY

Additional casting has been announced for Broadway Does Mother's Day, a digital variety show featuring sketches, performances and appearances from Broadway shows and stars.

Broadway Does Mother's Day will take place on Sunday, May 10 at 3:00pm ET and will benefit the Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund in an effort to replace some of the funds that would have been raised by Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS' annual Easter Bonnet Competition. It's an Easter Bonnet...with different eggs!

You'll be able to tune into the event right here on BroadwayWorld!

Joining the previously announced cast are Annaleigh Ashford, Linda Benanti, Denée Benton, Liz Callaway, Miguel Cervantes, Linda Cho, Jenn Colella, Lilli and Eddie Cooper, Lea DeLaria, Victor Garber, Leah C. Gardiner, Ann Harada, Jennifer Holliday, Robyn Hurder, Sheryl Kaller, Ryan Kasprzak, Kylie Kuioka, Michael McElroy, Bonnie Milligan, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Anisha Nagarajan, Manu Narayanm, Bernadette Peters, Greg Anthony Rassen, Amanda Spooner, Lexi Underwood, Jason Williams, NaTasha Yvette Williams and Shahadi Wright Joseph. Members of the casts of Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of the Temptations, Beetlejuice, Come From Away, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and Sing Street will also make special appearances.

Previously announced special guests include Jill Abramovitz, Kate Baldwin, Jenni Barber, Laura Benanti, Betty Buckley, Carolee Carmello, Victoria Clark, Chuck Cooper, Claybourne Elder, Eden Espinosa, Beanie Feldstein, Harvey Fierstein, Molly Griggs, James Monroe Iglehart, Judy Kaye, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Raymond J. Lee, Lesli Margherita, Ellyn Marie Marsh, Alexis Michelle, Vanessa Williams, Betsy Wolfe and LaChanze, plus sketches from Chicago, Company, Diana, Girl from the North Country, Jagged Little Pill, Mean Girls, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and Mrs. Doubtfire.

The Broadway community is coming together to give everyone the Mother's Day matinee we need. Join Broadway stars, their children, and their mothers for a celebratory explosion of musical numbers, comedy, special guests, and lots of surprises. We're raising money, we're raising spirits, and we're thanking our moms for raising us!

The Broadway Cares' COVID-19 Emergency Assistance Fund provides urgent health care and immediate financial assistance to theater and entertainment professionals impacted by the pandemic. Every donation helps our friends get urgent medical care, buy groceries, pay their rent and receive help with insurance during this pandemic and work shutdown. Donations can be made via this link.

Broadway Does Mother's Day will also partner with Seniorly.com to ensure aging mothers in senior living communities and in their homes across the country are provided access to the online event.

The writing team for Broadway Does Mother's Day includes Hannah Friedman (Comedy Central), Megan Loughran (F Theory), Jessica Poter ("Modern Family"), Jill Twiss ("Last Week Tonight"), Kate Wetherhead ("Submissions Only"), and Jed Resnick (Avenue Q).

The show is directed by Ashley Rodbro (Hamilton, Moulin Rouge!), features music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello, Dolly!), and is produced by Stephanie Cowan, Erica Rotstein, Heather Shields and Paul Wontorek alongside general manager Kyle Bonder and in association with Jessica Ryan and Broadway Unlocked. Casting is by Jason Styres, CSA and Andrea Zee, CSA.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You