Bernadette Peters, Stephen Schwartz, Kate Baldwin & More Set for Dramatists Guild Foundation 60th Anniversary Gala

Dramatists Guild Foundation has announced the star-studded line-up for the organization's 60th Anniversary Gala on October 24, 2022, at Ziegfeld Ballroom.

The evening will take a look back, at the organization's six decades of supporting playwrights, composers, lyricists and librettists for the American theater, through performances by Tony Award-winning writers and performers, including Kate Baldwin (BIG FISH), Heather Christian (ORATORIO FOR LIVING THINGS), Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Lisa Kron, Andrew Lippa, Todd London, Samantha Massell (FIDDLER ON THE ROOF), Madeline Myers, Zeniba Now, Clint Ramos, Stephen Schwartz, Max Vernon, and Kara Young (THE COST OF LIVING, CLYDE'S).

A special tribute to the life and legacy of DGF Board Member and award-winning composer and lyricist Stephen Sondheim will be performed by his longtime friend and artistic collaborator, Bernadette Peters.

As previously announced, the evening will honor Fashion Designer Jeffrey Banks, DGF Board Member Barbara Olcott and Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Paula Vogel.

Tables, individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available by visiting www.dgf.org/gala or calling (212) 391-8384, ext. 3.



About DGF

Dramatists Guild Foundation is a national charity that fuels the future of American theater by supporting the writers who create it. DGF fosters playwrights, composers, lyricists, and librettists at all stages of their careers. DGF sponsors educational programs; provides awards, grants, and stipends; offers free space to create new works; and gives emergency aid to writers in need. In response to the theatrical shutdown due to the COVID-19 global pandemic, DGF has distributed more than $3 million in immediate financial relief to writers during the nation-wide theatrical shutdown. The needs of theater writers during the shutdown also launched the Housing Assistance Grants to aid with rent payments, moving costs, and other housing challenges, as well as the Steven Schwartzberg Grants to provide financial assistance for mental health and wellness services. By supporting and nurturing the creators of today, we protect the stories of tomorrow. For more information on how to support theater writers, visit DGF.org and follow them at @dgfound.