First Equity-Approved Musical, GODSPELL, Gets Extended at Berkshire Theatre Group

GODSPELL will be extended from Tuesday, September 8th through Sunday, September 20.

Berkshire Theatre Group has announced alongside municipal authorities and Actors' Equity Association, that Godspell will be extended from Tuesday, September 8th through Sunday, September 20 at the current open-air tent adjacent to The Colonial Theatre in Pittsfield.

Godspell was the first musical in the United States to be approved by AEA in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Casting includes: Nicholas Edwards, Alex Getlin, Najah Hetsberger, Kimberly Immanuel, Emily Koch, Hanna Koczela, Brandon Lee, Tim Jones, Isabel Jordan, Dan Rosales, Zach Williams, and Michael Wartella.

Tickets may be purchased in person at the Colonial Ticket Office at 111 South Street, Pittsfield, online at www.BerkshireTheatreGroup.org, by calling (413) 997-4444, or on any performance day from 10am until curtain. The ticket office is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-2pm. All plays, schedules, casting and prices are subject to change.

Photo Credit: Emma K. Rothenberg-Ware

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You