Ben Vereen To Donate Song Proceeds To Art Attack This Giving Tuesday

This Giving Tuesday, all proceeds from Tony Award-winner Ben Vereen's current single "What A Wonderful World" will go to the non-profit Art Attack Foundation student scholarship fund.

Chita Rivera is the Chairperson of the Foundation and states: "Ben and I have been friends for many years and I am honored he is helping the Art Attack Foundation. The Arts Matter and we have been lucky to make a living performing and now we want to pass that opportunity on."

The Art Attack Foundation offers scholarships in all area of the performing arts and has helped kids across the country and at Rosie's Theater Kids, Broadway Dance Center, Dance 1 and may other schools. Ben states, This is the season of giving, so let us all give so we may all have. Happy Holidays and continued blessing to us all."

Board member Ron Freitas says, "The mission of the Art Attack Foundation is to inspire Community leaders, businesses, and individuals to participate and contribute in the education, enhancement and development of young performing artists, assisting young performers in realizing their full artistic potential. We are honored to have two the the greatest performers supporting our organization. Thanks Chita and Ben."

To find out more about the Art Attack Foundation go to: http://www.artattackfoundation.org. The single is available at: https://www.amazon.com/What-a-Wonderful-World/dp/B0774SPHKM

To hear Ben sing this song live he will be performing at the Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut on Sunday, December 2nd at 4PM. Info here: https://ridgefieldplayhouse.org/events/ben-vereen-holidays/.

