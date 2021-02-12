Ben Platt, Ramin Karimloo, Kelli O'Hara & More Set for Hadassah's 'Coming Together to Heal Our World' Benefit

Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA), and Hadassah International will present "Coming Together to Heal Our World," a virtual global benefit for Hadassah Hospitals, to be broadcast on Sunday, February 21.

Special guests will include Jason Alexander ("Seinfeld"), Mayim Bialik ("The Big Bang Theory"), philanthropist and former New York City Mayor Michael R. Bloomberg, Kate Burton ("Grey's Anatomy"), Billy Crystal (700 Sundays), Brad Falchuk ("Glee"), Jennifer Griffin (Fox News), Ramin Karimloo (Les Misérables), Kelli O'Hara (The King and I), Gwyneth Paltrow ("The Politician"), Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen), Rachel Platten ("Fight Song"), Lior Raz ("Fauda"), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra and more. All guests are subject to change.

Viewers will come together from their homes across the country and around the world to support the doctors, nurses, researchers and other healthcare professionals who make Hadassah's lifesaving work possible. The event will include powerful stories of hope and healing from Hadassah patients and world-renowned doctors as well as performances and special appearances by celebrities.

"Coming Together to Heal Our World" is written by Adam Kulbersh and Karen Carpenter and produced by 6W Entertainment with music direction by Michael J. Moritz, Jr. and casting by Robin Carus.

The benefit broadcast will begin at 2:30 pm ET. Tickets are $180 per household. To learn more and to purchase tickets, visit www.hadassah.org/benefit.

Hadassah, The Women's Zionist Organization of America, Inc. (HWZOA), is the largest Jewish women's organization in the United States. With nearly 300,000 members, Associates, and supporters, Hadassah brings women together to effect change and advocate on such critical issues as ensuring the security of Israel, combating antisemitism, and promoting women's health. Through the Hadassah Medical Organization's (HMO) two hospitals in Jerusalem, Hadassah delivers exemplary patient care to over a million people every year and supports world-renowned medical research. HMO serves without regard to race, religion, or nationality and earned a Nobel Peace Prize Nomination in 2005 for building "bridges to peace." Additionally, Hadassah supports several Youth Aliyah villages that set at-risk children in Israel on the path to a successful future. For more information, visit www.hadassah.org.