Ben Platt Announces THE REVERIE TOUR, Kicking Off in Spring 2022

Ben Platt will embark on his biggest North American headline tour thus far, set to kick off February 23, 2022, at Orlando, FL's Amway Centerand will culminate with the tour finale on April 8, 2022, at Los Angeles' legendary Hollywood Bowl. Among the tour's highlights will be Platt's first ever headline show at New York City's Madison Square Garden, set for March 6, 2022. A full list of tour dates can be found below.

Public on-sales start on Friday, August 27 at 10 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please visit www.benplattmusic.com. A limited number of exclusive VIP Packages are also available. Packages include an amazing selection of reserved seated tickets, custom merchandise and more.

Tour Dates:

February 23 - Orlando, FL - Amway Center

February 25 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

February 26 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

February 28 - Atlanta, GA - Fox Theatre

March 2 - Fairfax, VA - EagleBank Arena

March 3 - Boston, MA - Agganis Arena

March 4 - Atlantic City, NJ - Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

March 6 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

March 8 - Pittsburgh, PA - Petersen Events Center

March 9 - Columbus, OH - Schottenstein Center

March 11 - Toronto, ON - Coca-Cola Coliseum

March 13 - Detroit, MI - Masonic Temple Theatre

March 14 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

March 16 - St. Louis, MO - The Fabulous Fox Theatre

March 18 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

March 19 - Chicago, IL - Wintrust Arena

March 22 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

March 24 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

March 25 - Grand Prairie, TX - Texas Trust CU Theatre at Grand Prairie

March 28 - West Valley City, UT - Maverik Center

March 30 - Seattle, WA - WAMU Theater

March 31 - Portland, OR - Theater of the Clouds

April 2 - Las Vegas, NV - The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

April 3 - San Diego, CA - The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

April 5 - Stanford, CA - Frost Amphitheater

April 6 - Santa Barbara, CA - Santa Barbara Bowl

April 8 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl



In addition, last night Platt performed a very special YouTube livestream performance from Los Angeles which can be streamed below!

Next week will see Ben visiting NBC's Late Night with Seth Meyers as both lead guest and musical performer, set for Monday, August 16th (check local listings). This week's appearances mark the latest in a recent series of high profile TV performances and interviews, including the live season finale of NBC's The Voice, the nationally syndicated Kelly Clarkson Show, and CBS's The Late Late Show with James Corden. Additional TV appearances will be announced soon.



Platt's much anticipated second solo album, REVERIE includes new singles as "Happy To Be Sad" and "Imagine," both available now on all digital platforms. Produced by Michael Pollack (Justin Bieber, Katy Perry) and Zach Skelton (Jonas Brothers, Paul McCartney) with additional production from GRAMMY Award nominee Gian Stone (Maroon 5, Dua Lipa), "Happy To Be Sad" was met with applause from Billboard, which raved, "On 'Happy To Be Sad,' the singer beautifully illustrates the portrait of a lover having to leave his significant other for a while, and simply reveling in the sadness as a source of pure joy. It's a confusing emotion to describe until you hear Platt's cherubic vocals sing the words - then it feels like it's happening to you right in this moment." "Happy To Be Sad" is joined by an official companion visualizer, streaming HERE.



"Imagine" arrived earlier this summer and has fast proven one of Platt's biggest singles to date. Produced by The Monsters & Strangerz and Jon Bellion - the superstar team behind such hits as Maroon 5's "Memories," Justin Bieber's "Holy," and "Prisoner" by Miley Cyrus Feat. Dua Lipa - and co-written by Platt with Bellion, Michael Pollack, Alexander Izquierdo, Jordan K. Johnson, and Stefan Johnson, the track now boasts over 20M worldwide streams and counting. Hailed by Rolling Stone as "tender and confident... a tribute to everyday saviors," "Imagine" reached #7 on iTunes' "Top Pop Songs", to the "30 Hot AC Hit" list, and the top 50 on Spotify's "US Viral 50" while also lighting up Hot AC Radio outlets nationwide. An official music video, directed by Matty Peacock (Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Selena Gomez), is streaming now via YouTube.