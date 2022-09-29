Ben Fankhauser, Ashley Blanchet & More to Star in THE SECRET OF MY SUCCESS at Theatre Under The Stars

Theatre Under The Stars has announced the cast of the brand-new musical, The Secret of My Success.

"TUTS has a long history of introducing the world to fantastic new musicals," said Dan Knechtges, TUTS Artistic Director who is also directing and choreographing the production. "I think our audiences are going to fall in love with this cast, with this show, it's going to be great!"

Leading off the cast is Ben Fankhauser as "Brantley Foster" and Ashley Blanchett, as "Christy Lockhart." Brian Mathis returns to TUTS in the role of "Piers Johnson" and Sally Wilfert who was last seen on the TUTS stage in the smash hit 2019 production of Mamma Mia!, will play "Vera Prescott." Houston favorite, Susan Koozin is playing "Joann Foster." Melrose Johnson who made her TUTS debut in Ain't Misbehavin' joins the cast as "Rose." Gemini Quintos will play "Lester Mann" and Regina Hearne plays "Sylvia Popkin." Kevin Zak will be playing "Garth Portnoy." Making his TUTS debut in the role of "Ernie Lockhart" is A.J. Dada.

Rounding out the cast in the ensemble are: Anthony Boggess-Glover, Austin Colburn, Jack Gereski, Miles Marmolejo, Trey Harrington, T.J. Newton, Chelsea Ryan McCurdy, Sarah Sachi, Briana Steptoe, Yasmyn Sumiyoshi, Holland Vavra, and Teresa Zimmermann. The ensemble also includes these students from TUTS Humphreys School: Lydia Berckley, Mariah Cooper, Izzy Harris, Lauren Schweers, Kyler Huyse and Rizal Patagoc.

"We are all so excited to jump back into the world of this show with Dan and really getting to develop it more at TUTS." said Gordon Greenberg, who along with Steve Rosen, wrote the book for the musical.

Joining Knechtges on the production is Music Director, Charlie Alterman; Scenic Designer, Jeffrey D. Kmiec; Costume Designer, Colleen Grady, Lighting Designer, Ryan O'Gara, Projection Designer, Mike Tutaj and Sound Designer, Andrew Harper; Hair & Makeup Designer, Kelley Jordan; Associate Director, Ryan Scarlata and Associate Choreographer, Monica Josette. Casting for The Secret of My Success is provided by Calleri Jensen Davis Casting and by TUTS Associate Artistic Director, Monique Midgette.

Based on the Universal Pictures film starring Michael J. Fox, this hysterically funny and brilliantly conceived production is a wild look at redefining what success means to you when the world around you changes, corporate culture, ambition and making your own way in life. With music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler, The Secret of My Success is a magnificent gift for audiences. The Secret of My Success runs October 25 through November 6 at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. Tickets start at just $40, and are available online at TUTS.com, or by contacting the TUTS Box Office by phone at (713) 558-8887 or in person by visiting the Box Office located at 800 Bagby Street.