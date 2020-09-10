Ben Brantley Will Step Down From Position as Chief Theater Critic For The New York Times

His last day on the job will be October 15.

Ben Brantley will step down from his position as chief theater critic for the New York Times after 24 years.

Brantley joined the paper in 1993 and became chief theater critic three years later. His last day on the job will be October 15.

"This pandemic pause in the great, energizing party that is the theater seemed to me like a good moment to slip out the door," Brantley said in a statement.

Jesse Green will remain chief theater critic, and the Times will fill Brantley's position. The paper is expected to take some time to hire a successor, as most performances are currently halted due to the health crisis.

The news was confirmed on Twitter by Michael Paulson, who works as a theater reporter for the Times.

"Long before I joined the paper, I was a fan of Ben's work -- he helped me think about an art form I love, and made me love it even more," Paulson said. "He's a treasured colleague and a gifted journalist; I will miss him, and wish him well as he moves on to his next chapter."

Gilbert Cruz and Scott Heller wrote a farewell piece in honor of Brantley, celebrating his work with the paper and highlighting moments from his career. Read the full piece here.

Gilbert and Scott also said that, while Brantley steps down on October 15, "when theater returns in full force, we expect to see Ben in our pages again, welcoming back the art form he so loves."

