Bees Deluxe Sting Comes to Stitch Bar & Blues In November

Midtown New York City feels the sting when Bees Deluxe, the British-American acid blues sensation, comes to the stage at Stitch Bar & Blues on West 37th Street, New York City's coolest live music venue on Saturday November the 2nd for a return concert featuring Carol Band, keyboards, vocals & harmonica, Jeff Lopez bass, Paul Giovine drums & percussion, and Conrad Warre on vocals & electric guitar.

Fronted by guitarist Warre -who headlined at CBGB's and toured with the Joe Jackson Band and The English Beat, Bees Deluxe dares to venture into uncharted musical waters-breaking rules, taking chances and bending the blues genre into something entirely new, highly musical and wonderfully entertaining.

"This is what Steely Dan would sound like if they played the blues," raves John Kereiff of The Rock Doctors Hot Wax Album Reviews.

With a repertoire that reinvents tunes by artists ranging from Etta James and Billie Holiday to BB King and Burt Bacharach as well as an arsenal of addictive compositions written by Warre that address aliens, burnt pizza, love and conspiracy theories, the band takes the blues into a whole new dimension. Bees Deluxe is not your average blues band. Their music is improvisational, full of unanticipated aural surprises but still approachable, even for fans of traditional blues. Their slow blues songs can make a grown man weep and their up-tempo foot-shaking tunes drive folks to the dance-floor.

"Showcasing their undoubted high-class musicianship. It's all blues music, just with a different coating that makes this band stand out from the rest." Colin Campbell, Blues Matters!

Stitch Bar & Blues in mid-town New York City, boasts a full cocktail bar, an excellent kitchen, and a top-notch sound system. Come hungry and leave with an overflowing heart and an earful of some of the best blues music on the East Coast.

Bees Deluxe recently released an all-originals album, "Hallucinate" that is being critically acclaimed. Doubtless, the band will perform a few pieces from this stellar disc at Stitch in addition to favorite live classic songs, and modern hits.Copies of the band's latest album "Hallucinate" are available at Bees Deluxe shows.

"Bees Deluxe make a form of music that includes jazz/funk/psych/Latin/groove and, most especially BLUES. But it isn't a case of "this track has Latin influence", no, every track has all those influences, but it makes for something that is genuinely fresh sounding while being as old as the hills. They play very tight Blues that sounds as though they are jamming but this is very tight, and the playing is absolutely superb." - Andy Snipper, Music News

Blues Blast Magazine has said of Bees Deluxe: "What might happen if Freddie King took a lot of acid then wrote a song with Pat Metheny and asked a strung-out Stevie Ray Vaughan to take a solo"

Bees Deluxe live music starts at 7:00pm at Stitch Bar & Blues 247 W 37th St, New York, NY on Saturday November 2nd.