Becky Gulsvig Will Direct Trollwood’s 2026 Mainstage Production Of Disney's FROZEN

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Broadway veteran Becky Gulsvig will return to her hometown next summer to direct Trollwood Performing Arts School’s 2026 Mainstage Musical, Disney’s Frozen, at the Bluestem Amphitheater in Moorhead, MN. The production will run July 20–25 and July 28–August 1, 2026.

Trollwood announced Friday that Gulsvig, a Moorhead High School and Trollwood alumna, will helm the production, marking the first Trollwood Mainstage Musical not directed by Michael Walling in 32 years. Walling retired following the 2025 season.

“We’re ushering in a new era at Trollwood, and I couldn’t be more thrilled to begin this next chapter with Becky,” said Trollwood Executive Director Kathy Anderson. “She knows what it’s like to be a young person finding their voice on the Trollwood stage. Now, our students will get to learn from someone who’s walked that path and turned her passion into a lifelong journey.”

Gulsvig appeared in three Trollwood Mainstage productions, 42nd Street (1998), Jesus Christ Superstar (1999) and Damn Yankees (2000), before moving to New York City in 2000. Her Broadway credits include Hairspray, Legally Blonde, School of Rock, Come From Away and A Beautiful Noise. She has also toured nationally, performed in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, and appeared twice on the Tony Awards.

In addition to her stage career, Gulsvig founded and runs a theatrical enrichment program for children in New Jersey, where she lives with her husband, daughter, and two dogs. She has frequently returned to Fargo-Moorhead to work with young students, including the cast of Moorhead High’s Legally Blonde in 2023.

“My time at Trollwood as a high schooler was such a formative time as a young artist,” Gulsvig said. “It means the world to me to return and carry the torch forward and bring what I've learned back to the Trollwood students to inspire the next generation to shine!”

Based on Disney’s record-breaking animated film, Frozen features beloved songs such as “Let It Go” and “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?” alongside a message of sisterhood, self-acceptance, and the power of love in all its forms.

Auditions for students in grades 8–12 will take place February 21–25, 2026. More information is available at trollwood.org.