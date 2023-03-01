Bebe Neuwirth to Guest Star on FRASIER Revival on Paramount+

Bebe Neuwirth will return to the role of Dr. Lilith Sternin for the Frasier revival on Paramount+.

Variety reports that Neuwirth has joined the series as a guest star, reuniting with her onscreen partner Kelsey Grammer, who is returning as Frasier Crane. They both originated their roles on Cheers in 1986. The new series began production in early February 2023.

Shooting in front of a live studio audience in Los Angeles, the new series follows Frasier Crane (Grammer) in the next chapter of his life as he returns to Boston, Mass., with new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and an old dream or two to finally fulfill. Frasier has re-entered the building!

In addition to Grammer, the new series stars Jack Cutmore-Scott as Frasier's son, Freddy; Nicholas Lyndhurst as Frasier's old college buddy turned university professor, Alan; Toks Olagundoye as Alan's colleague and head of the university psychology department, Olivia; Jess Salguerio as Freddy's roommate, Eve; and Anders Keith as Frasier's nephew, David.

Neuwirth was nominated for an Emmy Award for her performance in Frasier in 1995. She won two Emmy Awards for Cheers.

Neuwirth has been seen on Broadway in A Chorus Line (Sheila), Little Me (Monique), Dancin' (Principal), Sweet Charity (Nickie; Tony Award), Damn Yankees (Lola), Chicago (Velma Kelly; Tony, Astaire, Drama Desk, Outer Circle Critics, and Drama League Distinguished Performance of the Year Awards), Fosse (principal), and The Addams Family (Morticia).

Film credits include Green Card, Bugsy, Jumanji, Liberty Heights, Summer Of Sam, The Faculty, Celebrity, Adopt A Sailor; etc. CDs: Bebe Neuwirth - Porcelain; Stories...in NYC, Live at 54Below. Recipient of the 2007 ROLEX Dance Award; 2007 Dance Magazine Award; 2011 Actors Fund Medal of Honor; Honorary Ziegfeld Girl.

FRASIER comes from writers Chris Harris ("How I Met Your Mother") and Joe Cristalli ("Life in Pieces"), who executive produce with Kelsey Grammer, Tom Russo and Jordan McMahon. The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Grammer's Grammnet NH Productions.