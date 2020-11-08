Be An #ArtsHero Urges the Government to Take Further Steps to Support the Arts in the Wake of the Presidential Election

"As we bask in the light of this national transition, we must continue to fight for the Arts & Culture sector," the statement reads.

Be An #ArtsHero's Co-Organizers have released a statement regarding the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

The organization is celebrating this win for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

Read the full statement below:

We celebrate the historic win of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President elect Kamala Harris. This is a shining moment for our Democracy and we are encouraged that President-elect Biden has consistently shown that he understands the socioeconomic value of the Arts.

As we bask in the light of this national transition, we must continue to fight for the Arts & Culture sector, whose stages still sit in darkness and whose people still wait for legislative action.

We are urging Congress to pass an immediate and retroactive extension of FPUC, a 100% COBRA subsidy, and an expansion of PPP. The livelihoods of 5.1M Arts Workers in red states and blue states need immediate relief and recovery to sustain the human and physical infrastructure of 4.5% of America's GDP, not to mention the very expression of our great democracy. The great work begins. We stand ready.

About Be An #ArtsHero

Be An #ArtsHero is an intersectional, grassroots movement that emphasizes Arts & Culture's $877 Billion value added contribution to the economy, highlighting the human and financial toll of letting that contribution collapse. We are a united, sector-wide coalition calling for Congress to extend Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, subsidize COBRA, and allocate $43.85 Billion in proportionate relief to the Arts & Culture sector. We seek to keep all 5.1 million Americans who work in the Arts alive, in their homes, and with jobs to return to when the crisis subsides.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You