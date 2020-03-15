Baz Luhrmann and Family in Voluntary Quarantine After Contact With Tom Hanks

According to Deadline, director Baz Luhrmann and his family have voluntarily quarantined themselves, after Luhrmann came in contact with Tom Hanks on the set of his new untitled Elvis film.

Hanks announced that he and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for COVID-19 last week.

Luhrmann, his wife, and his two teenage children are in isolation, and plan to remain as such for 14 days. Luhrmann is said to still be working at home, although production has shut down on the Elvis film.

Hanks was last seen with Luhrmann on Tuesday before developing symptoms on Wednesday.

Read more on Deadline.





