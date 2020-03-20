Baz Luhrmann Confirms Production Halted on Elvis Film, Featuring Tom Hanks
Baz Luhrmann took to Twitter to confirm that the Elvis film, featuring Tom Hanks, has been halted.
Hanks revealed last week that he has tested positive for Covid-19, along with his wife, Rita Wilson. The pair have since been discharged from the hospital.
"I'm sure it will come as no surprise that this is not the moment to be resuming production on the film."
"...we are not even taking our sets down, simply locking up the creative space over the next few days," he continues. "I have spoken to the premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, and we all agree that right now, this is the time for people all over the world, from all walks of life, to be at home indoors, with their loved ones (washing our hands five time a day)."
Read Luhrmann's full statement below:
March 20, 2020
The Elvis biopic from Warner Bros. is currently in advanced pre-production, with shooting set to have begun next week.
The cast features Austin Butler as Presley, and Maggie Gyllenhaal as his mother, Gladys. Hanks will play Col. Tom Parker, Presley's manager.
Luhrmann co-wrote the script with Craig Pearce.
