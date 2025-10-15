Barry Joseph Explores The Puzzle-Making Genius Of Stephen Sondheim In New Book

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



A new book offers a window into the mind of Stephen Sondheim, Broadway’s most revered composer and lyricist. In Matching Minds with Sondheim: The Puzzles and Games of the Broadway Legend, author Barry Joseph explores an often-overlooked facet of Sondheim’s creative genius: his lifelong fascination with puzzles and games.

While Sondheim’s contributions to musical theatre — from West Side Story and Company to Sunday in the Park with George — are universally celebrated for their wit and intricacy, Joseph’s book reveals that the same creative impulses also fueled decades of puzzle-making, game design, and playful invention. Drawing from more than eighty years of Sondheim’s puzzle-related work, Matching Minds with Sondheim showcases rare, never-before-seen materials, including board games, crossword designs, and treasure hunts crafted for friends and collaborators.

Joseph’s research includes original interviews with those who played Sondheim’s games, archival discoveries, and commentary from puzzle designers and theatre professionals. Beyond chronicling this lesser-known creative outlet, the book invites readers to engage directly with Sondheim’s designs — allowing fans to, quite literally, “match minds with the maestro.”

In addition to the book, Joseph has expanded the project into a broader cultural conversation through social media, public workshops, a companion podcast, and a pop-up exhibit currently on view at The Drama Book Shop in New York City.

A leader in games-based learning and digital innovation, Barry Joseph is the Principal of Barry Joseph Consulting and co-founder of the Games for Change Festival. His career spans curriculum development, museum programming, and higher education, including his work as an adjunct instructor at New York University.