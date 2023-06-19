Bargemusic to Present Pianist Eliza Garth This Month

A not-to-be-missed selection of gorgeous repertoire for a summer evening on the river! Soprano Jamie Jordan will be the guest artist for the Primosch songs.
Bargemusic will present extraordinary pianist Eliza Garth in a recital on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7pm on the Eclectic Series. The program titled At The River includes premieres by two important American composers: the New York premiere of David Froom's Manna Variations and the world premiere of Beach Spring by Scott Wheeler, both commissioned by Ms. Garth. Also included are the Spiritual Fantasy #4 by Frederick Tillis, Three Folk Hymns by James Primosch, and the Busoni transcription of several Brahms organ preludes. A not-to-be-missed selection of gorgeous repertoire for a summer evening on the river! Soprano Jamie Jordan will be the guest artist for the Primosch songs.
Through her recordings and her appearances in major cities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, Eliza Garth is well known as an artist with an adventurous spirit, championing some of the most demanding works in the repertoire of our time. Over many years she has built a distinguished reputation in New York City’s new music community, where she is professionally based.
Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7pm
Bargemusic, Fulton Ferry Landing, Brooklyn, NY
Tickets $35: https://bit.ly/ElizaGarthBargemusic
At The River
Eliza Garth, piano
Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7pm
David Froom Manna Variations New York Premiere
Scott Wheeler Beach Spring World Premiere
James Primosch Three Folk Hymns, with guest artist, soprano Jamie Jordan
Brahms/Busoni Selected Organ Preludes (transcribed for piano)
Frederick Tillis Spiritual Fantasy
