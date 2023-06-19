Bargemusic to Present Pianist Eliza Garth This Month

Bargemusic will present extraordinary pianist Eliza Garth in a recital on Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7pm on the Eclectic Series. The program titled At The River includes premieres by two important American composers: the New York premiere of David Froom's Manna Variations and the world premiere of Beach Spring by Scott Wheeler, both commissioned by Ms. Garth. Also included are the Spiritual Fantasy #4 by Frederick Tillis, Three Folk Hymns by James Primosch, and the Busoni transcription of several Brahms organ preludes. A not-to-be-missed selection of gorgeous repertoire for a summer evening on the river! Soprano Jamie Jordan will be the guest artist for the Primosch songs.

Through her recordings and her appearances in major cities in the U.S., Europe and Asia, Eliza Garth is well known as an artist with an adventurous spirit, championing some of the most demanding works in the repertoire of our time. Over many years she has built a distinguished reputation in New York City’s new music community, where she is professionally based.

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7pm

Bargemusic, Fulton Ferry Landing, Brooklyn, NY

Tickets $35: https://bit.ly/ElizaGarthBargemusic

Click Here

At The River

Eliza Garth, piano

Friday, June 23, 2023 at 7pm



program

David Froom Manna Variations New York Premiere

Scott Wheeler Beach Spring World Premiere

James Primosch Three Folk Hymns, with guest artist, soprano Jamie Jordan

Brahms/Busoni Selected Organ Preludes (transcribed for piano)

Frederick Tillis Spiritual Fantasy