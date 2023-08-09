Barefoot Shakespeare Company Brings UNREHEARSED! A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM to Central Park

UNREHEARSED! A Midsummer Night’s Dream, presented by Barefoot Shakespeare Company, at Summit Rock in Central Park.

Popularly referred to as “Shakespeare for Sports Fans,” the UNREHEARSED! series is a great opportunity for actors to go toe-to-toe with the bard, while simultaneously stretching their improv muscles. Cast members are given just 30 days to learn their lines and get off book. At NO TIME are they permitted to rehearse with each other or coordinate performances. Audiences will be delighted to see referees standing by, ready to call “foul” and flag actors for missed cues, flubbed lines, and ad-libbing. Audience members can also get in on the action by placing bets on who they think will make the most mistakes, and for the first time ever, tip their favorite cast members to encourage them on towards the finish line! A two hour extravaganza of live-theatre magic mixed with the hilarious hijinks of hoping actors will mess up!

Featuring Barefoot Shakespeare alumni, friends and newcomers, including: Natalie Ahn, James Alt, Laurel Andersen, Carl Bindman, Jordan Bland, Kelly Blaze, Andrew Dunn, Preston Fox, Nicky Fraebel, Alex Gomez, Johnny Gottsegen, Addy Paul Jenkins, Rachel Lawhead, Collin McConnell, Caeden Musser, Erinn Nelson, Amy Pan, Clinton Powell, Jefferson Reardon, Regina Renee Russell, Clare Solly, Simone Stadler, Robin Friend Stift, and Abby Wilde.

Barefoot Shakespeare Company strives to make the works of William Shakespeare accessible to audiences of all ages, with an interest in modernization that reflects both the current world and events that led here. With the Bard’s work as a baseline, Barefoot Shakespeare Company relentlessly pursues a goal of challenging perceptions to examine the history and struggles of topics such as race, gender equality, politics, and self expression, while seeking to build a strong relationship with audiences, encouraging active participation in productions, and blurring the lines between spectator and participant. Education is a strong pillar of the company ethos, with ‘ready-to-go’ productions and workshops available to any and all who wish to explore.

UNREHEARSED! Midsummer will take place at Summit Rock in Central Park on Saturday, August 26th and Saturday, September 2 at 4 PM. Admission is free.