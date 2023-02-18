Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Obituaries
Barbara Siman Strouse, Actress, Director, Choreographer, and Wife of Charles Strouse, Has Passed Away

Strouse passed away on February 16th.

Feb. 18, 2023  

Barbara Siman Strouse, Actress, Director, Choreographer, and Wife of Charles Strouse, Has Passed Away Barbara Siman Strouse, veteran Broadway actress, director, and choreographer passed away on February 16th, according to her official obituary.

After a career as a dancer and actress, training under George Balanchine and performing in various Broadway and regional productions including the original production of My Fair Lady, she married composer Charles Strouse and subsequently made a transition to directing and choreographing. Her work includes Some Enchanted Evening at The Kennedy Center (Choreographer) and A Lot of Living starring Linda Lavin (Director), as well as international productions of Sara Brightman in Nightingale at England's Buxton Opera, and the musicals Mayor and By Strouse. Touring productions included 42nd Street, My Fair Lady, Peter Pan, Annie, and The Music Man. She conceived and choreographed STOLEN, "a series of provocative vignettes linked by the idea of something stolen" with her son, William Strouse.

According to her obituary, she was the "beloved wife of Charles Strouse; loving mother of Benjamin (Ronni), Nicholas, Victoria (Jeff) and William (Erin); cherished GM of Arthur, Samuel, Navah, Owen, Vivian, Teddy, West and Ever; sister of the late Shirley Grant, Flora Hausman and David Siman, and was lovingly cared for by Aneta Wazna and Sharon Treasure Wallace."

Memorial donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association.

