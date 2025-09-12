BalletCollective Reveals 13th Annual Fall Season In NYC Featuring New Commissions And A Revival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



BalletCollective will return this fall with its 13th Annual Season, Echoes of the Unseen, presented October 28–31, 2025 at the Cathedral of St. John the Divine. The program will feature two world premieres by Alysa Pires and Chloe Crenshaw—recipients of the 2025 Commission for Developing Choreographers—alongside the revival of Natural History, a 2020 work choreographed by Artistic Director Troy Schumacher with music by Ellis Ludwig-Leone and text by poet Carey McHugh.

Pires’ new work, The Magnitude of Verticality, is set to an original score by Nicky Sohn, performed live by Metropolis Ensemble, and draws inspiration from source artist linn meyers. The ballet will be danced by Jacqueline Bologna, Owen Flacke, David Gabriel, Miriam Miller, Sebastián Villarini-Vélez, and Kloe Walker, all currently or formerly with New York City Ballet.

Crenshaw’s premiere, Oracle, will feature a commissioned score by musician 7038634357 (Neo Gibson) with source art by Siyan Camille Ji. The work will be performed by D’Angelo Castro, Sydney Chow, and Carsyn Gekas.

The revival of Natural History will return with an expanded cast, including Bologna, Castro, Chow, Flacke, Gabriel, Gekas, Miller, Villarini-Vélez, and Walker. First created and performed during the pandemic, Natural History was the first one-act ballet to premiere in the United States in 2020.

“For the first time, we’ve awarded two commissions in one year,” says Schumacher. “Alysa Pires stood out not just for the inventive physicality of her work, but for her desire to grow and challenge herself. I also could not resist supporting Chloe Crenshaw’s voice and potential, and worked hard to provide resources to make both premieres possible. Both choreographers are engaging with this year’s curatorial concept, Echoes of the Unseen—how miniscule moments and experiences can manifest in lasting and magnified ways.”

The season will also include BalletCollective’s third annual Gala on Thursday, October 30, featuring performances of the two premieres alongside Natural History.

Tickets start at $25 and will go on sale to the public September 10 at balletcollective.com/tickets. The Wednesday, October 29 performance will be livestreamed for free. Gala tickets, beginning at $1,200, are available now at balletcollective.com/gala.