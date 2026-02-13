Ballet Icons Misty Copeland And Tiler Peck Headlined National Dance Institute Benefit In Harlem

]On Monday, February 9, 2026, National Dance Institute (NDI) presented Jacques' Art Nest, its biannual benefit performance, at its Jacques d'Amboise Center for Learning & the Arts in Harlem.

This winter event kicked off the nonprofit's 50th anniversary year with a star-studded evening, including conversation with American Ballet Theatre's newly retired Misty Copeland and New York City Ballet principal dancer Tiler Peck. Misty and Tiler discussed their newly published children's books (Letters to Misty and XO Ballerina Big Sis, respectively) with Broadway legend Charlotte d'Amboise, who is also the daughter of NDI's founder, Jacques d'Amboise.

The evening also included joyful performances from the Children of NDI, who shared the stage with Tony-nominated actor and singer Liz Larsen, and dancers from New York City Ballet-including principal dancer Isabella LaFreniere. Former New York City Ballet principal dancer, and the son of NDI's founder, Christopher d'Amboise shared behind-the-scenes insights into the world of dance with the audience.

Jacques' Art Nest is named for the late, legendary New York City Ballet dancer Jacques d'Amboise, who founded NDI in the belief that all children deserve access to rigorous instruction and performance opportunities in dance. This conviction earned him prestigious acclaim, including a Kennedy Center Honor, a MacArthur Fellowship, the National Medal of Arts, and an Academy Award-winning documentary about his work with NDI, He Makes Me Feel Like Dancin'.

This winter, the theme of Jacques' Art Nest was Ballet Icons-Legacy in Motion, in honor of the many ballet powerhouses gracing the stage at Jacques' Art Nest, and Jacques himself. Proceeds from the event will support NDI's award-winning arts education programs, including its In-School Programs at New York City schools, its Scholarship Programs for free advanced training outside of school, and the NDI D.R.E.A.M. Project, an inclusive dance program for children with and without disabilities.

National Dance Institute impacts over 6,500 New York City children every year through its in-school programs across over 50 schools and over 60,000 students globally through its programs around the country and across the globe.

"The spirit and joy of 50 years of dance education truly came to life as New York's most talented dancers shared the stage with the children of NDI," said Jermaine Jones, Executive Director of National Dance Institute. "Jacques' Art Nest was a beautiful tribute to our rich history and the more than 2 million children whose lives have been impacted by NDI since 1976. As an NDI alum, I am continuously inspired by Jacques' vision and proud to carry forward his legacy - ensuring that every child has the chance to experience the life-changing power of dance."

"50 years ago, Jacques d'Amboise had a radical idea-that every child deserves to experience the discipline, the joy, the power, and the spotlight that dance and live music provide. Not some children. Not those who are already trained dancers. Every child. As part of the school day" said Kay Gayner, Artistic Director of National Dance Institute. "And for 5 decades, NDI has moved with that belief-across boroughs, across generations, across circumstances-building not just dancers, but leaders, collaborators, risk takers, and dreamers. Tonight was more than a performance, it was a celebration of 50 years of bold moves and boundless potential."

"We're taught in ballet to be individuals. Then you get into a company, and you're taught to be part of a team. It's almost taught backwards. What we see at NDI is a community, and that to the beauty of art is sharing it with other people. I'm such a fan of you all here" said Misty Copeland, former American Ballet Theatre principal dancer.

"There's so much room for so many kinds of ballerinas. You can still succeed in life by lifting each other up" said Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet principal dancer.

"If you can expose children to the best, they'll strive for excellence in their own lives, in whatever they do," said Christopher d'Amboise, former New York City Ballet principal dancer, and the son of NDI's founder, Jacques d'Amboise.