Ballet Hispánico's Second Company BHDos To Perform At ICONS Dance Festival

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Hispanic cultural organization, recognized by the Ford Foundation as one of America's Cultural Treasures, announces BHDos, the ensemble's Second Company, will perform as part of the ICONS Dance Festival on Friday, April 4 at 7:30pm and April 5 at 3:30pm & 7:30pm. Performances are at the Mark Morris Dance Center Theater, 3 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217. Tickets range from $18-$35.

ICONS Dance Festival is an annual event hosted by the Joffrey Concert Group that celebrates the rich tapestry of New York's heritage dance companies, creates educational opportunities, and fosters a sense of community among young pre-professional dancers. BHdos will join with Limón2 and the Joffrey Concert Group for performances and in a series of masterclasses hosted by the Artistic Directors of each company. Dancers from BHDos will take the stage, bringing their unique artistry and energy to the festival. This fusion of classical, modern, and contemporary styles promises a captivating experience for audiences of all backgrounds. An unforgettable weekend of dance as ICONS come to life on stage!

On Day 2 of the festival, dance enthusiasts ages 14-25 will have the rare opportunity to participate in exclusive Master Classes before the evening performance. Rodney Hamilton, Associate Director of the School of Dance at Ballet Hispánico, will lead a master class on Saturday, April 5 from 12:pm to 2pm. Participants will gain invaluable insight into the artistic philosophies and techniques of these three distinguished industry leaders.

Cost: $15 per class | Enroll in 2+ Master Classes and receive a ticket to the 3:30 PM Matinee performance.

Schedule:

10:00 - 11:20 AM: Bradley Shelver, Joffrey Concert Group

11:25 - 12:40 PM: Dante Puleio, Limón Dance Company

12:45 - 2:00 PM: Rodney Hamilton, Ballet Hispánico

Ballet Hispánico is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council; by the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature; and by the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Pa'lante Program is Ballet Hispánico's full-time, daytime training initiative, encompassing Pa'lante Scholars, Apprentices, and Trainees. Designed for dedicated dancers, this program immerses students in the Ballet Hispánico training model-rooted in ballet, contemporary, and our distinctive repertory-while offering extensive performance opportunities. Pa'lante Scholars train tuition-free, while Pa'lante Apprentices and Trainees are part of a tuition-based program with partial scholarships and tuition assistance available. Enrollment is highly selective and open to dancers of all backgrounds.

For over fifty years, Ballet Hispánico has championed the brilliance of Latine dance and its profound impact on the art form. As the professional division of La Academia, the Pa'lante Program provides exceptional dancers with the training, mentorship, and stage experience needed to thrive in today's dance world.

About Ballet Hispánico & BHDos

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latine cultural organization in the U.S. and an acclaimed "America's Cultural Treasure." Through our professional Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships, we celebrate the vibrancy of Latine culture, elevate its artistic legacy, and shape the future of dance. Under the visionary leadership of Artistic Director and CEO Eduardo Vilaro, Ballet Hispánico continues to champion Latine voices in dance, foster innovation, and engage audiences worldwide. With a global reach spanning three continents and over 2.5 million people, we remain dedicated to empowering artists and communities through the transformative power of dance.

Ballet Hispánico's Second Company, BHDos, is a vital extension of our mission, serving as a bridge between the School of Dance and the professional Company. These exceptional pre-professional dancers, members of the Pa'lante Program, gain professional-level training and performance experience while bringing the joy and artistry of Latine dance to schools, communities, and cultural institutions.