Ballet Hispánico to Join New York City Center's Your Community Day

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's largest Latine/x/Hispanic cultural organization and one of America's Cultural Treasures, is thrilled to be a part of the New York City Center's new free event Your Community Day, an all ages event and part of the 80th Season at the Center of the Arts (Stage Door Entrance, 130 West 56th Street). Starting at 10am (through 3pm) on Saturday, April 13, attendees can take in a full slate of performances, workshops, and activities featuring Ballet Hispánico, Gaia Music Collective, Hurrikane, City Center Teaching Artists, Roger Rees Awards 2023 Finalists, and more! An expansion of City Center's Education & Community Engagement initiatives, Your Community Day welcomes even more New Yorkers to experience the arts for free. To attend, RSVP at NYCityCenter/CommunityDay.com.

"Inviting all the members of our community to experience and be inspired by the performing arts is what City Center is all about," said Tia Powell Harris, Vice President, Education & Community Engagement. "We are so excited to open our doors and welcome in Spring with a day of song, dance, and activities for everyone."

"Expanding City Center's Education & Community Engagement programs is crucial to fulfilling our founding mission as a theater for all the people of New York," said Michael S. Rosenberg, President & CEO. "We are excited to strengthen our partnership with Ballet Hispánico and to establish new relationships with Gaia Music Collective and Hurrikane and provide even more opportunities for our community to experience the arts."

10am | BAILA CONMIGO CLASS WITH BALLET HISPÁNICO

Start your morning by moving and grooving with the dancers of Ballet Hispánico's Community Arts Partnerships. Take your entire family to the dance floor with games, props, and fun for all.

11:30am | SONG AND DANCE SHOWCASE

Sit back and enjoy the talents of featured members of the City Center Community with special performances by City Center's Partner Schools, Roger Rees Awards 2023 Finalists, and a special guest artist.

12:30pm | HIT THE FLOOR WITH HURRIKANE

Spring into action and feel the beat with an interactive street dance performance and lesson led by dancer, choreographer, and teacher Alain "Hurrikane" Lauture (@hurrikane_alain).

2:30pm | COMMUNITY SING WITH GAIA MUSIC COLLECTIVE

Join Gaia Music Collective (@gaiamusiccollective) and your fellow New Yorkers and raise your voice in harmony. Learn and sing parts and harmonies for Bill Withers's "Lean on Me," while exploring the lyrics and meaning behind this powerful, timeless anthem, led by celebrated facilitating artist and Gaia founder Matt Goldstein.

New York City Center's 80th Season at the Center of the Arts continues through June 23 with Nederlands Dans Theater (Apr 3 - 6), Dance Theatre of Harlem (Apr 11 - 14), Martha Graham Dance Company (Apr 17 - 20), Ballet Hispánico (Apr 25 - 28), Message In A Bottle (Apr 30 - May 12), and Encores! Titanic (Jun 11 - 23). Tickets for these mainstage engagements start at $45 (fees included) and can be purchased online at NYCityCenter.org, by calling 212.581.1212, or in person at the City Center Box Office. Access City Center Club is available to those 35 years of age and under and offers a limited number of $28 tickets (fees included) to City Center productions. For more information and to sign up, visit NYCityCenter.org/Access, New York City Center is located at 131 W 55th St between Sixth and Seventh avenues.