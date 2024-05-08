Ballet Hispánico Will Host Instituto Coreográfico: Showcasing Daniela Urías With Filmmaker Celeste Lanuza

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Ballet Hispánico will present Instituto Coreográfico: Showcasing choreographer Daniela Urías on Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 6pm at Ballet Hispánico, Penthouse Studio,167 W. 89th Street, NYC. Join us for this FREE event; doors open at 6pm, with a public showing at 6:30pm. Advance registration required, seating is general admission. To register, visit https://fs18.formsite.com/BalletHispanico/uooawvfwgg/index.

Step into the world of choreographic genius as Ballet Hispánico unveils the remarkable talent nurtured within its prestigious dance incubator: Instituto Coreográfico, or Choreographic Institute. In this innovative program, emerging Latino choreographers are mentored and supported by Ballet Hispánico's esteemed panel of directors, choreographers, and teachers. One of Ballet Hispánico's signature programs, Instituto Coreografico has served eighteen BIPOC artists from different Latinx countries in fourteen years, resulting in the creation of five new works thus far. The program on May 9 is a public sharing of excerpts from a work-in-progress by emerging Mexican choreographer Daniela Uríasas, who was paired with collaborative filmmaker Celeste Lanuza to document the process.

Contemporary dancer and choreographer, Daniela Uríasas graduated from the Superior School of Music and Dance of Monterrey. She is the creator and performer of dance works such as HEARTBEAT, El Nudo (The Knot), Maslow 3, and Segunda Naturaleza (Second Nature). Daniela has collaborated with international choreographers, including Miguel Mancillas, Billy Cowie, and Isabelle Schad, as well as with artists from other disciplines, for the creation of performances in art galleries. She has participated in festivals such as FAOT, 4x4 TJ Night, Extremadura Festival, Scenic State Agenda, Onésimo Gonzalez Festival, and National Dance Showcase, among others. Notably, she has been honored as a beneficiary of the State Fund for Culture and the Arts of Sonora and the Scenic Creators Program of FONCA. Currently based in in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico, she remains dedicated to honing her artistic craft and actively engages in collaborative endeavors within the realm of independent projects.

Celeste Lanuza is a bi-coastal LA/NYC performing artist recently nominated as a Fellow awardee Visibility Fellowship by Dance Camera West which includes a dance film year-long mentorship with internationally acclaimed filmmaker Javier De Frutos as well as funding to produce her own film in 2024. Lanuza was also awarded an award titled Dance in the Districts by the City of Los Angeles Department of Cultural Affairs which granted her funding to produce her own dance film, as well as a public screening with the city. Most recently, she was honored to be chosen by Alaska Airlines as an emerging Latinx female filmmaker to sponsor her screening and Dance on Film event at the San Diego Latino Film Festival 2024. Lanuza has performed as a featured flamenco dancer on the PBS film Fuego and has choreographed for the film "Huella" currently on Amazon Prime which also premiered at Tribeca, Sundance, and Aspen Film Festivals.