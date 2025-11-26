Ballet Hispánico Unveils DECEMBER DIÁLOGOS Lineup

Internationally-acclaimed Ballet Hispánico has announced the lineup for their December Diálogos, their signature conversation series led by Artistic Director & CEO Eduardo Vilaro. The next panel takes place on December 1, 2025, with doors at 5pm, panel at 5:30 PM, and refreshments to follow in El Café at El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Avenue, NYC, 10029. Admission is complimentary; RSVP at https://fs18.formsite.com/BalletHispanico/1a3fms7uji/index.

Diálogos brings artists, civic leaders, and educators into a shared space to examine the evolving role of dance, culture, and public life. For more information, please visit ballethispanico.org/communityarts/community/dialogos.

This month's talk welcomes NYC Public Schools Superintendent in Community District 4, Dr. Kristy De La Cruz, New York State Senator José M. Serrano, and Eduardo Vilaro for a conversation exploring the intersection of the arts, education, and community impact.

ABOUT THE PANELISTS

Kristy De La Cruz has more than two decades of experience in New York City Schools, starting her career at a school in Upper Manhattan, supporting ESL and bilingual students. She continued that work in the Bronx and spent several years in leadership roles there, including directing support for multilingual learners for the whole borough, before returning to Manhattan in 2020 to be the Superintendent of District 4.

Senator José M. Serrano, a lifelong South Bronx resident, was elected to the New York State Senate in November of 2004. He serves as the Chair of the Senate Majority Conference and as Chair of the Committee on Cultural Affairs, Tourism, Parks and Recreation. His other committee assignments include: Aging, Environmental Conservation, Libraries, Social Services, Veterans, Homeland Security and Military Affairs, and Women's Issues.

After graduating from Manhattan College in the Bronx, Senator Serrano joined the New York Shakespeare Festival, where he deepened his love for the arts and culture, with a true understanding of the role the arts play in education and community revitalization. After leaving the Shakespeare Festival, Serrano was elected to the New York City Council (District 17) in 2001, representing the South Bronx. As Chair of the Council's Committee on Cultural Affairs, Serrano was an outspoken proponent for the arts, libraries and cultural institutions. Senator Serrano resisted budget cuts to programs in New York City libraries, and, with his colleagues in the Council, restored an average of $20 million each year to maintain library service during the city's fiscal crisis. He also fought to restore $40 million over three years to cultural organizations, especially small, neighborhood-based groups that nurture local artists.

In 2004, Serrano was elected to the New York State Senate, representing what is now the 29th Senate District. His district has perhaps the greatest socio-economic and cultural diversity in the state, representing neighborhoods in the South and West Bronx, and Manhattan, including Highbridge, Mott Haven, Port Morris, Hunts Point, Clason Point, Randall's Island, East Harlem/El Barrio, and Yorkville. Serrano's commanding 82 percent of the vote demonstrated the voters' clear mandate for change and reform in Albany and in their community.

The Senator is also a vocal defender of immigrant rights, appearing on national television and local media outlets. Serrano, along with many of his colleagues, launched the "East Harlem Against Deportation" coalition. The initiative aimed to stop unjust deportations that destroy families in New York, and developed a comprehensive report with multiple policy recommendations to protect immigrant communities on a City and State level.

Eduardo Vilaro is the Artistic Director & CEO of Ballet Hispánico, leading the company with a vision that honors its legacy while embracing the evolution of contemporary dance. Named Artistic Director in 2009 and CEO in 2015, he is only the second person to helm the organization since its founding in 1970. His connection to Ballet Hispánico spans decades, beginning in 1985 as a dancer and educator before embarking on a distinguished ten-year tenure as Founder and Artistic Director of Luna Negra Dance Theater in Chicago.

Mr. Vilaro's choreographic work reflects the depth and breadth of the Latin American experience, drawing from a range of cultural influences to create compelling, thought-provoking works. He has created more than 40 ballets, with commissions from esteemed institutions such as the Ravinia Festival, the Chicago Sinfonietta, the Grant Park Festival, the Lexington Ballet, and the Chicago Symphony.

Under his leadership, Ballet Hispánico continues to expand its repertory and artistic reach, ensuring that the company remains at the forefront of dance, preserving tradition while fostering innovation.

Ballet Hispánico is the nation's leading Latino dance company and the largest cultural institution of its kind in the United States. For over five decades, it has been a beacon of artistic excellence, celebrated for its bold repertory and exceptional training programs. The Company has commissioned over 100 original works, performed on the world's most prestigious stages, and inspired generations through performances, education, and community engagement. Recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures by the Ford Foundation, Ballet Hispánico continues to redefine what it means to be an American dance company.