Ballet Hispánico School Of Dance Announces Free Summer Trial Classes, April 29

Ballet Hispánico School of Dance announces free trial classes for summer programs on Saturday, April 29, 2023 at Ballet Hispánico, 167 W. 89th Street, NYC, Studio 2, for children ages 3-8.

Registration is now open for all summer programs ranging from early childhood camps through pre-professional and professional dance training opportunities. The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance has multi-cultural and multi-disciplinary dance training for dancers of all ages, with class offerings including Ballet, Flamenco, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Afro-Caribbean, Salsa, Jazz, Tap, and other modern and contemporary forms for early childhood through adult.

APRIL 29 TRIAL CLASSES

2:00-2:20pm - Los Explorers for children ages 3-5

Los Explorers Camps are the passport to discovering Latino cultures.

2:30-2:50pm - Los Adventurers for children ages 6-8

For the older traveler, Ballet Hispánico's Los Adventurers Summer Dance Camp offers the ultimate mix of movement and cultural exploration for the budding dancer.

Registrations are requested in advance here. If you are unable to join on April 29, please email Rebecca Tsivkin, Programs Advisor, Early Childhood Division at rtsivkin@ballethispanico.org, to inquire about other possibilities.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School also offers merit and need based scholarships. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs or email school@ballethispanico.org.

"At Ballet Hispánico, we've dedicated more than 50 years of service to making dance education accessible to our communities," said Michelle Manzanales, Director, School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico. "Our mission to provide world class dance training and art making for dancers of all ages is deeply intertwined with our passion for lifting up our students and artists. We take pride in the fact that our mission and art is rooted in cultural representation, authenticity, and expression. More than simply dance education, we work to support the development of overall life skills: the ability to access joy, own and express one's individual voice, tackle decision-making, thrive in teamwork, and truly understand hard work and its rewards.

Los Explorers: Early Childhood Program (Ages 3-5)

Week-long Camps | July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-August 4, 2023

Los Explorers Camps are the passport to discovering Latino cultures. Campers will have fun moving their way through varied and diverse dances, songs, artwork, and landscapes, while traveling through Spain, Ecuador, Brazil, and Mexico. This is the perfect adventure camp for both boys and girls - join us for this multi-sensory journey of the rhythms, stories, and wonders of these featured countries! For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/los-explorers.

Spain • July 10-14

Come and fall in love with Spain! Students will explore the diversity of Spain's culture in a journey through the various regions of the country and discover dance forms including folklore, danza estilizada, and flamenco. Uncover interesting facts about Spain's geography, history, food and famous citizens while we learn about its culture, art, and festivals. Explorers will be mesmerized as they step into the world of Spanish Dance, moving to the beautiful sounds of the guitar, the rhythmic quality of the palmas & zapateado, and working with the Spanish fan!

Ecuador • July 17-21

Stand on the red line marking the equator at the Mitad del Mundo monument, visit the Avenue of Volcanoes in Cotopaxi National Park, and explore the Galapagos Marine Reserve, the home of more than 2,900 animal species including sea turtles, penguins, and iguanas. Dancers will enjoy the Pasillo, a type of music and dance in Ecuador fusing elements of indigenous music, such as yaraví with a variety of musical genres including the waltz and the Spanish bolero.

Brazil • July 24-28

Join in on the festivities at Rio de Janeiro's famous Carnaval, and investigate the exotic plants and diverse mix of animals in the Pantanal, the largest freshwater wetland in the world! Explorers will craft their own masks as they dance to the lively beats of Samba music. Discover the Capoeira and learn cool an exciting moves!

Mexico • July 31-August 4

Discover the wonders of old and new Mexico, from the mysteries of Aztec and Mayan ruins to the current lives of modern Mexicans. Campers will explore the jungle of the Lacandón rainforest, the raw, untamed beaches of Costa Maya and the bustling energy of Mexico City. They will clap to the beat of the Jarabe Tapatio and create their own piñata as they delve into the art, music and dances that shape everyday life in Mexico!

Los Adventurers (Ages 6-8)

Week-long Camps | July 10-14, July 17-21, July 24-28, July 31-August 4, 2023

For the older traveler, Ballet Hispánico's Los Adventurers Summer Dance Camp offers the ultimate mix of movement and cultural exploration for your budding dancer.

Campers looking to improve their dance technique will spend the week journeying through the rich music and art of the vibrant cultures of Cuba and Spain through dance classes, arts & crafts, stories, games, music, and songs. A five-day experience, camps take place Monday through Friday from 9AM-12PM, and culminate in an open-studio invitation for loved ones to witness and celebrate their Adventurer's journey, ven con nosotros! Join us!

Each week, Adventurers will delve deep into the rich cultures of Cuba and Spain. While learning about the history of the prestigious Cuban National Ballet, Adventurers will hone their ballet technique, increase their strength and flexibility, and expand their knowledge of terminology. The sound of drumming will fill the air as students eperience polyrhythmic movement, storytelling and improvisation in the Afro -Cuban and modern dance classes, inspired by dance legends such as Katherine Dunham. Adventureres will step into the world of Spanish dance, as they experience the rhythmic qualities of the palmas and zapateado, accompanied by the beautiful music of the Spanish guitar. For more information and to register, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/los-adventurers.

ELEVATE!: Summer Dance Boot Camp (Ages 9-18)

Week-long Intensive | July 10-14, 2023

ELEVATE!: Summer Dance Boot Camp is a week-long intensive for beginner to intermediate level students who want to boost their dance technique. Classes include Ballet & Pre-Pointe/Pointe, Sevillanas, Braceo & Marcajes, Footwork & Castanets for Spanish Dance, Modern, and Stretch & Conditioning. For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/elevate.

ChoreoLaB (18+)

2-Week Immersive Emerging Artist Workshop | June 20 - June 30, 2023 - Not Including Sunday

ChoreoLaB is a unique, holisitic program which shapes hirable, competitive modern and contemporary dancers who are ready to advance their careers.

Designed for the emerging artist, ChoreoLaB immerses students in a professional dance experience. Program highlights include:

• Take daily Company class, improvisation, and movement invention.

• Work with renowned guest choreographers in the creative process of new work - previous guests include Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, Mario Alberto Zambrano, and Omar Roman De Jesus.

• Benefit from Professional Development through forums including topics of injury prevention, financial literacy & planning, networking, personal branding, and more.

• Receive supportive feedback and guidance from artistic leaders in the field, including exclusive access to mentorship from the BH Artistic Team.

• Perform in a culminating showing of BH repertory and new works.

Summer Intensive (Ages 12-23)

Three-Week Pre-Professional Program | July 17-August 4, 2023 | Audition Required

As America's leading Latinx dance organization, Ballet Hispánico's unique pre-professional Summer Intensive challenges students to develop their versatility by strengthening their classical technique, Spanish Dance, and contemporary dance styles. With an emphasis on holistic dance training, this summer intensive will develop students' professional skills through specialized forums and a rigorous schedule of diverse class offerings led by a world class roster of teachers and musicians all in a nurturing and supportive environment. Classes include Ballet, Pointe, Classical Variations, Modern, Contemporary, Ballet Hispánico Repertory, Stretch & Conditioning.

Plus

· Spanish Dance Series featuring world class guest faculty

· Master Classes in hip-hop, salsa, and more

· Professional development including seminars on auditioning, opportunities in the field, and injury prevention

For more information, visit ballethispanico.org/school/summer-programs/summer-intensive. To audition, dancers must complete the audition registration process and forms for any of the audition dates below at least 24 hours in advance of the audition.

All students ages 6 and up that are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine must be vaccinated and adhere to the Ballet Hispánico COVID-19 policies in order to register and participate in classes. Please contact school@ballethispanico.org with any questions.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is a leading center of excellence in dance education-serving over 1,000 students and celebrating 50 years of dance and culture-and offers accessible, high-quality dance training to students of all levels ages 2 through adult. Accredited by the National Association of Schools of Dance, it empowers students by offering a holistic approach to movement discovery, including pre-professional training and classes for the novice dancer.

Ballet Hispánico is the largest Latinx/Latine/Hispanic cultural organization in the United States and one of America's Cultural Treasures. Ballet Hispánico's three main programs, the Company, School of Dance, and Community Arts Partnerships bring communities together to celebrate the multifaceted Hispanic diasporas. Ballet Hispánico's New York City headquarters provide the physical home and cultural heart for Latinx dance in the United States. It is a space that initiates new inclusive cultural conversations and explores the intersectionality of Latine cultures. The Ballet Hispánico mission opens a platform for new social dialogue, and nurtures and sees a community in its fullness. Through its exemplary artistry, distinguished training program, and deep-rooted community engagement, Ballet Hispánico champions and amplifies Latine voices in the field. For over fifty years Ballet Hispánico has provided a place of honor for the omitted, overlooked, and othered. As it looks to the future, Ballet Hispánico is pushing the culture forward on issues of dance and Latine creative expression.