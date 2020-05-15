Ballet Hispánico Announces B Learning Online School Of Dance Online Classes

Ballet Hispánico's School of Dance announces B Learning Online, new virtual classes for all ages from May through July 2020, offered online through Zoom. More information is available a https://www.ballethispanico.org/school.

The Ballet Hispánico School of Dance is the direct link to the organization's values of access, opportunity, and pride for all students interested in dance and Latinx culture. The School is an accredited training center that leads with a holistic curriculum for today's young dancer.

Classes are available for ages 3 through adult in all levels of training beginner through professional as well as professional development for educators:

Virtual Camps for Los Explorers: Early Childhood (Ages 3-8)

Virtual Technique Classes for Encuentros Students, an Open Class Program (Ages 6-18)

Virtual La Academia: Pre-Professional Training Program (Ages 7-23)

Virtual Professional Development for Dance Teachers (Ages 18+)

Virtual ChoreoLaB for emerging professional dancers (Ages 18+)

"We continue to survive, because we continue to create," said Eduardo Vilaro, artistic director and CEO of Ballet Hispánico.

"COVID-19 may be keeping us home right now, but it does not stop our desire to be creative and connect. I am excited to be able to offer our B Learning Online courses that will keep our students, of all ages, dancing and learning," said Michelle Manzanales, director of the School of Dance, Ballet Hispánico.

Virtual Dance Camps

Los Explorers (Ages 3-8)

This is the perfect adventure camp for both boys and girls - join us for this multi-sensory journey of the rhythms, stories, and wonders of the Caribbean, Spain, and Latin America! Dance camps will be structured, weeklong sessions (five consecutive days, Monday-Friday) with two hours of live instruction led by our stellar faculty, plus one hour of self-paced practice. Dancers will learn about Ballet Hispánico's professional company, exploring a different piece from the repertory that connects to the country of study. Live classes are scheduled 9:15am EST, and encompass creative dance, cultural dance, and music & songs. Recordings will be available on-demand after each class. Spend a fun-filled virtual week (or two or more) with us!

Virtual Technique Classes for Encuentros Students, an open Class Program (Ages 6-18)

June 1-26, 2020

Providing the young dance enthusiast with cultural enrichment alongside excellent dance training, the Encuentros Program at Ballet Hispánico offers something for everyone. Developed with the highest level of artistic excellence, our program supports dancers interested in taking anywhere from one to multiple dance classes per week. Offering a wide array of classes including Ballet, Flamenco, Afro-Caribbean, Hip-Hop, Latin Rhythms, Salsa, Jazz, and Tap, our students can create a tailored schedule to fit their needs.

Last day for registration is May 27, 2020.

Financial Aid Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

Virtual La Academia: Pre-Professional Training Program (Ages 7-23)

June 1-26, 2020

Ballet Hispánico's Pre-Professional division, La Academia, trains eclectic, versatile dancers who stand out in a competitive field of dance for their mastery of the classical ballet tradition, contemporary techniques, Spanish dance, and performance skills. This program is designed to support students interested in attending performing arts schools, conservatory/university programs, and/or those pursuing a career in dance. High school and college-aged students that reach the Professional Studies Level in La Academia have the option of pursuing the full curriculum or one of three specialized tracks-ballet, Spanish dance, or contemporary.

Auditions are required for La Academia programs.

Last day for registration is May 27, 2020.

Financial Aid Scholarships are available to those who qualify.

Virtual Professional Development for Dance Teachers

July 6-10, 2020

A week-long virtual opportunity for dance teachers to immerse themselves amongst fellow educators, share best practices, and further their teaching artistry. All educators welcome, from seasoned faculty to new teachers, community dance practitioners, dance education undergraduates/graduates, dance studio owners, and K-12 teachers.

Highlights Include:

- Observing classes taught by Ballet Hispánico faculty

- Developing class structures and lesson plans for all age groups and levels

- Benchmarks of early-childhood, elementary, middle school, and high school

- Culturally responsive pedagogy

- Engaging diverse learners

- Using music to enhance your teaching with an accompanist and a recorded music playlist

- Classroom management in studios, classrooms, and community settings

- Networking with educators in the field

- Teaching absolute beginners to advanced dancers in multiple dance genres

- Best Practices for Online and Hybrid Learning

ChoreoLaB

ChoreoLaB has gone online and the dates have changed to June 15-26!

Virtual ChoreoLaB hones both artistic skills and professional excellence through a holistic program, which shapes hirable, competitive in-demand dancers ready to advance their careers. Dancers can face challenges getting hired if they lack the business skills to communicate professionally with artistic directors or create supporting application materials that best demonstrate their artistic strengths. In our Virtual ChoreoLaB program, dancers will have the opportunity to work with the company dancers, learn excerpts of BH repertory, participate in a mock audition with feedback from Ballet Hispánico's artistic team, attend virtual Q&A sessions and networking events, work with guest choreographers and artists, as well as be part of a virtual showing.

Last day for registration is Monday, June 8, 2020

*We are accepting video auditions until June 1, 2020.

Financial Aid Scholarships are available to those who qualify.





