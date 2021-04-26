Ballet Hispanico's CARMEN.maquia Three-Part Streaming Event Begins April 27

Ballet Hispánico, the nation's renowned Latinx dance organization recognized as one of America's Cultural Treasures, presents CARMEN.maquia as part of a 3-part streaming experience hosted by the Macomb Center for the Performing Arts from Tuesday, April 27-Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7pm.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit https://www.macombcenter.com/events/2020-2021-season/2021-04/carmen-marquia1.html.

Tuesday, April 27-Saturday, May 1, 2021 Streaming Performance A Picasso-inspired, contemporary take on Bizet's beloved classic. The physically charged and sensual choreography fuses contemporary dance with nods to the Spanish paso doble and flamenco.

Tuesday, April 27, 2021 at 7pm A Conversation with Choreographer & Cast Hosted by Ballet Hispánico's Artistic Director & CEO, Eduardo Vilaro, a live, in-depth conversation with our artists. Eduardo is joined by choreographer Gustavo Ramírez Sansano and Company dancers, Shelby Colona and Chris Bloom to give you a behind the scenes look at Ramírez Sansano's work for the Company, CARMEN.maquia. This event will be followed by a dance class taught by former principal dancer and Bhdos rehearsal director, Rodney Hamilton.You must purchase a ticket to the streaming performance to participate in this free event.

Saturday, May 1, 2021 at 7pm Ballet Hispánico Virtual Dance Class Join one of Ballet Hispánico's world-class artists for a live, virtual dance class taught by former Company dancer and BHdos rehearsal director Rodney Hamilton! Get moving and learn about Latinx culture through the lens of America's leading Latinx dance organization, fun for the first-time dancer and well-versed artist. You must purchase a ticket to the streaming performance to participate in this free event.

