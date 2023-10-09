Baker Grace To Perform At Mercury Lounge On Thursday, November 2

With her debut EP in 2019, "Girl I Know", Baker Grace emerged as an artist with undeniable confidence.

By: Oct. 09, 2023

Just coming off an incredible performance at The Viper Room in Los Angeles, Baker Grace's next performance will be opening for Jake Huffman at the Mercury Lounge on Thursday, November 2nd, 2023 in NYC.

With her debut EP in 2019, "Girl I Know", Baker Grace emerged as an artist with undeniable confidence. She stretches the boundaries of pop music and with each new release shows a new level of musicianship and introspection while maintaining her integrity and singularity. The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Weehawken, NJ is working to create her own charming reality aside from the masses. Her sophomore EP, "Yourz Truly" illuminated her inner world and personal philosophies more freely than ever, sharing her story with equal parts boldness and dreamy sensitivity. Each song represents either a letter to herself or to someone else. "Yourz Truly" was followed by collaborations with rising star Cautious Clay, Grammy-nominated producer Scott Harris (Shawn Mendes, The Chainsmokers, Dua Lipa, Chance The Rapper, Kygo), and Mexican pop singer-songwriter Charlie Rodd. Following a slew of singles in 2021, Baker wrote four songs on the soundtrack for the feature film Last Survivors starring Alicia Silverstone, which topped the charts on Hulu, featuring the breakout track, "Lullaby". Splitting her time between NYC and Los Angeles, she continued through 2022 with singles "Shake The Earth" and "Pressure", and collaborative song "Little Magic" with Sabino along with stunning music videos to accompany them.

Now she has released her incredibly new single "American Dream Girl" along with an amazing music video that will blow music afficionado's away.....

Watch the "American Dream Girl" music video here:

Mercury Lounge

217 E Houston Street

New York, NY

10002

Doors Open 5:30 PM ET

The official website for Baker Grace may be found at

https://www.bakergracemusic.com




