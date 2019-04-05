Bagels And Broadway Presents Network's Nicholas Guest, The Other Josh Cohen's Steve Rosen, And Director Of AFTER, Joe Brancato



Tune into Bagels and Broadway this Saturday, April 6th, as Award winning media personality and producer/host, Valerie Smaldone, welcomes Network's Nicholas Guest, The Other Josh Cohen's Steve Rosen, and the director of After and founder and Artistic Director of Penguin Rep, Joe Brancato, to her weekly radio show.

The nine month old show broadcasts every Saturday at 9am EST on AM970, hosting a strong variety of entertainment industry personalities including actress Renee Taylor, producer and arts programmer, Jennifer Tepper (Feinstein's/54 Below and a producer of Be More Chill on Broadway), veteran publicist Susan Shulman five time Emmy Winning producer-writer, Alan Zweibel, and Winnie Holzman, who wrote a little show called WICKED with Stephen Schwartz. Valerie, having interviewed hundreds of celebrities, performers and entrepreneurs, is an accomplished interviewer who is always interested in procuring each individual's unique story. In addition to her guests, Valerie will present her "Broadway Bulletin," bringing news from the Great White Way and foodie news from the restaurant scene in her segment, "Food Bytes."

Valerie will chat with Nicholas Guest about his role in one of the season's hottest tickets, working with Brian Cranston, his one-man show, Finding Nick, and being one of the most successful voice actors in the business. Nicholas Guest has had much success in film and TV as well, in works such as "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "The Long Riders," and "Trading Places." He had a major international success with the series "USA High" on the USA Network, playing Headmaster Patrick Elliot, a role he unknowingly prepared for through his experiences attending tony European schools, where he honed his prodigious voice skills. Guest is the brother of actor-writer-director, Christopher Guest, half-brother of Anthony Haden-Guest, and husband of actress and activist, Pamela Guest.

Steve Rosen, co-writer and co-star with Steve Rossmer of The Other Josh Cohen, is a critically lauded comic actor and writer who originated the role of Sir Belvedere in Spamalot, and has performed in theaters all over the country, on TV (Nurse Jackie and Law and Order SVU to name a few, and in films. He received a 2015 Lortel Nomination as Best Supporting Actor in a Musical for Pretty Filthy with The Civilians and he is a co-creator with Mr. Rossmer, Dan Lipton and Sarah Saltzberg, of the long-running comedy Don't Quit Your Night Job.

Veteran Director and founder/Artistic Director of the Hudson Valley's Penguin Rep, Joe Brancato is "having a moment" right now with his production of AFTER at 59E59th Street, one of several plays he has directed by playwright, Michael McKeever. Penguin Rep is now in its fifth decade of producing award winning theater, where actors such as Beth Fowler, Ann Dowd and Tim De Kay have performed.

Valerie Smaldone is a 5-time Billboard Magazine Award winner and is well known for her unprecedented success holding the #1 on-air position in the New York radio market. She has hosted, produced and created several nationally syndicated programs featuring in-depth interviews with top recording artists such as Paul McCartney, Celine Dion, Rod Stewart, Elton John and Mariah Carey among hundreds of other celebrities.

In addition to her radio show, Valerie is a sought after live event host and "Voice of God" announcer. Listen to her voice announcing Stars in the Alley for the Broadway League, the Drama Desk Awards and the Jimmy Awards this spring.

Tune in to Bagels and Broadway every Saturday at 9am EST on AM970 to hear news, opinions and tales from the theater world and literary personalities, as well as Valerie Smaldone's take on the NYC food scene. Visit Valerie Smaldone online at:

