Backstage with Richard Ridge: The Man, The Glasses, The Legend... Hal Prince!

"You can take an audience anywhere..."

The wise Hal Prince means those words, and he has built a career off of them. Prince is a legend in the American theatre - the acclaimed director and producer behind a long list of America's most iconic musicals and has brought together six decades of magical moments in a new musical event, Prince of Broadway.

Running through Sunday, October 29 at MTC's Samuel J. Friedman Theatre, this thrilling night of theatre includes fully staged hits from such celebrated musicals as West Side Story, Fiddler on the Roof, Cabaret, Evita, Company, Follies, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, The Phantom of the Opera and more, in an unforgettable tribute to an unmatched Broadway career.

In addition to directing and producing the original productions of these now classic musicals, Prince also directed the acclaimed revivals of Candide and Show Boat. Among the plays he has directed are Hollywood Arms, The Visit, The Great God Brown, End of the World, Play Memory, and his own play, Grandchild of Kings. His opera productions have been seen at Lyric Opera of Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, San Francisco Opera,Houston Grand Opera, Dallas Opera, Vienna Staatsoper, and the Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires. Prince is a trustee for the New York Public Library and previously served on the National Council on the Arts for the NEA. He is the recipient of 21 Tony Awards, a Kennedy Center Honoree, the Eugene O'Neill Theatre Center's Monte Cristo Award, the Sean O'Casey Award, the National Medal of the Arts, and is an Oficier des Arts des Lettres from the French government.

Below, watch as Prince chats with Richard Ridge about the show, his new book (Sense of Occasion), and how he has seen Broadway change over the course of his epic career.

Related Articles