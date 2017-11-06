Backstage with Richard Ridge: Cash In with JUNK Leading Man- Steven Pasquale!

He has stolen hearts in Madison county, robbed settlers on the Natchez Trace, and now he's thieving on Wall Street. Or at least the characters he's played have...

One of Broadway's favorite leading men, Steven Pasquale, stars in JUNK- a new play by Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar. Set in the high-flying, risk-seeking, teetering financial world of the 1980s and inspired by the real junk bond kings of the day, this riveting story shows us from the inside how money became the only thing that mattered.

Watch below as Pasquale chats with Richard Ridge about his new role, how starring in plays compares to leading musicals, and so much more!

Pasquale's other LCT credits include: A Man of No Importance (Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations), Spinning Into Butter. On Broadway, he has starred in: The Bridges of Madison County (Drama League, Drama Desk noms.), reasons to be pretty. Off-Broadway: Assassins (City Center Encores!), The Robber Bridegroom (Lortel Award), Carousel (Chicago Lyric Opera), The Intelligent Homosexual's Guide... (The Public), Far From Heaven (Playwrights Horizons), A Soldier's Play (Second Stage), Fat Pig (MCC), Beautiful Child (Vineyard Theatre). Film: Alien vs. Predator Requiem (Twentieth Century Fox), Aurora Borealis (Regent). TV: "Divorce" (upcoming, HBO), "Doubt" (CBS), "American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson" (FX), "Billions" (Showtime), "Bloodline" (Netflix), "The Good Wife" (CBS), "Do No Harm" (NBC), "Coma" (A&E), "Up All Night" (NBC), "Rescue Me" (FX), "Six Feet Under" (HBO).

