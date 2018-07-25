Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch: MEAN GIRLS Stars Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell Get Plastic in the Kitchen with Fruit Rollups!

In Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, come into Katie's kitchen with some of Broadway's brightest as they eat, drink and merrily mix it up. See your favorite stars out of their element as they whip up dishes inspired by their Broadway show. Watch what happens when these actors trade belting for baking!

In this episode, we bring you perfectly plastic ladies from the cast of MEAN GIRLS on Broadway, Ashley Park and Kate Rockwell! Check out the recipe for Katie's Fruit Rollups below!

Park's other Broadway credits include: Tuptim in Lincoln Center's The King and I (Grammy nom); Celeste 1 in Sunday in the Park with George; Mamma Mia!. National Tour: Gabrielle in R&H's Cinderella. TV: "Nightcap" (PopTV/Lionsgate). Other: Mwe in KPOP! (Off-Broadway); Carnegie Hall; Vocals in The Greatest Showman (Fox); Luisa in Fantasticks (Pasadena Playhouse); Maid Marian in Hood (Dallas Theatre Center); Pittsburgh Civic Light Opera. University of Michigan Graduate.

Rockwell has starred on Broadway in Bring It On: The Musical (Skylar, OBC); Rock of Ages (Sherrie); Legally Blonde (Margot); and Hair. Selected theater: Mabel Normand in the world premiere of Hollywood (La Jolla Playhouse), Carrie Pipperidge in Carousel (Arena Stage, Helen Hayes nomination), and Belle in Beauty and the Beast (The Muny). TV/Film: "High Maintenance," "Deadbeat," and Sex and the City: The Movie. Kate's first studio album, Back To My Roots, was just released by Broadway Records.

Backstage Bite with Katie Lynch, is presented by In The Raw.

Mean Girls Perfectly Plastic Fruit Rollups!

Ingredients:

-8oz Frozen Dragon Fruit (or any frozen fruit you choose)

-1TBSP Honey

-1TBSP Stevia In The Raw

-Juice of 1 Lemon

Directions:

-In a food processor or blender mix together half thawed fruit, honey, sugar and lemon juice.

-Line a baking pan with a good amount of parchment paper.

-Pour fruit mixture into the baking pan a spread evenly into a thick layer.

-Preheat the oven to the lowest temperature possible and prop open the oven door.

-Bake for 4-6 hours until the center is no longer sticky.

-Allow fruit to cool entirely.

-Trim excess parchment paper.

-Leaving fruit on parchment paper, cut into desired size strips.

