Back on the Big Screen: Celebrate the Return of ALLEGIANCE with a Brief History of Telly Leung!

In commemoration of the anniversary of Pearl Harbor Day, straight from its Broadway and cinematic premieres, and inspired by the true-life experience of its star George Takei ("Star Trek," "Heroes"), the Broadway film of ALLEGIANCE returns to cinemas across the U.S., telling the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time for a nation plunged into war by the events of Pearl Harbor.

"George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen," also features Broadway starsTelly Leung (Godspell, "Glee") and Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga (Miss Saigon, Mulan).

This event will be presented in U.S. cinemas for one night on Thursday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m. local time. In addition to the full-length presentation, audiences will enjoy all new content shot during Takei's fall return to the site in Hawaii where U.S. history was forever changed 76 years prior, including new exclusive cast interviews and footage from a special commemorative ceremony honoring the 442nd regimental combat team, the most decorated unit of the U.S. Army during WWII.

Tickets for "George Takei's Allegiance: The Broadway Musical On The Big Screen" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices. Fans throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy the event in nearly 500 select movie theaters through Fathom's Digital Broadcast Network (DBN). For a complete list of theater locations visit the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).

To prepare for the big day we're taking a closer at the career of one of it's stars-Telly Leung!

Leung broke onto the scene in 2002 in the Broadway revival of Flower Drum Song. After returning to Broadway in Roundabout's 2005 revival of Pacific Overtures, Telly played 'Boq' in the original Chicago cast of Wicked.

In 2006 he returned to Broadway as a part of the final company of Rent. When the musical closed later that year, Telly took the show on the road with original cast members In 2006 he returned to Broadway as a part of the final company of Rent. When the musical closed later that year, Telly took the show on the road with original cast members Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp

In 2010, Leung landed a recurring role on Glee, playing 'Wes,' a member of the Dalton Academy Warblers, alongside Darren Criss

Telly starred in the 2011 Broadway revival of Godspell as the "All Good Gifts" soloist- a role he previously played at Paper Mill Playhouse in 2006.

In 2014 Telly starred in The Goodman Theatre production of The World of Extreme Happiness, which later transferred off Broadway with Manhattan Theatre Club.

He starred alongside Lea Salonga and George Takei in Allegience, in which he played 'Sam Kimura'- a young man who dreams of going places in the shadow of World War II. If you missed it on Broadway, you can catch the full production, presented by Fathom at a theatre near you on December 7. CLICK HERE for tickets!

In 2016 he dusted off his pitch pipe to star as 'Steven' in acappella musical, In Transit.

Since June, he's been bringing audiences to their feet at the New Amsterdam Theatre, taking on the title role in the Disney favorite, Aladdin.

Watch Telly chat all about his life in the theatre with BroadwayWorld's very own Richard Ridge!

Allegiance tells the story of one family's extraordinary journey in a troubling time of a nation at war. A mysterious envelope leads Sam Kimura (Takei) back 60 years to a time when he (played as a young man by Telly Leung -- Godspell, "Glee") and his sister Kei (Tony Award-winner Lea Salonga--Miss Saigon, Mulan) strive to save their family from the wrongful imprisonment of Japanese Americans during World War II. Sam enlists in the army to prove his family's loyalty, while Kei joins the draft resisters fighting for the rights of their people. Their paths take them from the lush farmlands of California to the wastelands of Wyoming to the battlefields of Europe, and their divided loyalties threaten to tear them apart forever. But as long-lost memories are relived and a new perspective is gained, Sam finds that it is never too late to forgive and experience the redemptive power of love. CLICK HERE for tickets!

