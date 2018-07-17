Back Where They Belong! Bette Midler & David Hyde Pierce Return To HELLO, DOLLY! Tonight

Click Here for More Articles on HELLO, DOLLY!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Bette Midler, who received unanimous raves and every Broadway acting honor, including the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her "perfect, once-in-a-lifetime Dolly" (New York Magazine), will return to the title role in the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly! tonight, July 17, for a strictly limited six-week-only engagement.

After a much-lauded run, Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters concluded her celebrated run, alongside four-time Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award nominee Victor Garber, on Sunday, July 15.

The production will end its historic Broadway run on Saturday, August 25, 2018.

In a statement, Ms. Midler said, "I am delighted to return to the scene of one of the greatest experiences of my life, and I know the brilliant Bernadette Peters enjoyed her turn as much as I did. Dolly Levi is one of the most joyful characters in Broadway history, and Bernadette and I were lucky to to be able to step into her glorious shoes."

Returning to their roles alongside Ms. Midler will be Tony Award winner David Hyde Pierce, who received Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Award nominations for his performance as Horace Vandergelder.

David Hyde Pierce added, "Bette Midler is a crazy woman and I can't wait to get back on stage with her."

Directed by four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, Hello, Dolly! began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on Thursday, April 20, 2017.

This production of Michael Stewart's and Jerry Herman's Hello, Dolly!, broke the record for best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattered The Shubert Organization's all-time-record ten times.

The first national tour of Hello, Dolly! kicks off October 2, 2018 in the Connor Palace at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, Ohio, starring Tony Award-winning legend Betty Buckley.

