Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Helps You Pick Which Movies to See and Avoid this Fall

Oct. 22, 2017  

BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Helps You Pick Which Movies to See and Avoid this Fall

Hello Pop Culture Cinephiles! On this episode of "Some Like It Pop," BroadwayWorld's pop culture podcast, Matt and Jenn help you plan your moviegoing through the end of the year. The hosts talk about the award-bait, blockbuster, and miscellaneous movies they are most looking forward to through the end of 2017, and the movies they will be avoiding like the plague. Also, Jenn tries to turn Matt on to some cooler podcasts, and, as always, they close out the episode with a little "Show and Tell."

Topics Discussed:
Intro: 00:00:07
Jenn's New HAMILTON Story: 00:01:43
Award, Blockbuster, & Random Movies to See: 00:05:59
Fall Movies We Are Not Going to See: 00:38:33
Jenn Tries to Make Matt's Podcasts Cooler: 00:46:05
Show and Tell: 00:55:18
Outro: 01:02:42

LISTEN TO THE EPISODE HERE:

MATT'S SHOW AND TELL

https://www.theverge.com/2015/10/18/9014373/toms-diner-history-suzanne-vega-timeline

JENN'S SHOW AND TELL

http://variety.com/2017/music/news/linkin-park-carpool-karaoke-chester-bennington-ken-jeong-watch-video-1202588359/

In addition to being able to find all of our episodes on BroadwayWorld, we are also available on iTunes (subscribe here), Stitcher (subscribe here), and Google Play (subscribe here). So, subscribe, download, and share "Some Like it Pop"! To check out all of our old episodes, click here.

If you want to join the conversation, reach out to us on Twitter @SLIPpodcast. Also, Jenn is @EponineQ and Matt is @BWWMatt.


Related Articles

From This Author Some Like It Pop

Some Like It Pop BroadwayWorld.com's Pop Culture podcast hosted by Senior TV and Film Critic Matt Tamanini and BWW TV Los Angeles Bureau Chief, Jennifer McHugh. Matt and Jenn (read more...)

  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Helps You Pick Which Movies to See and Avoid this Fall
  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Lets You Know What to Watch & What to Skip on TV this Fall
  • BroadwayWorld's 'Some Like It Pop' Podcast Breaks Down Their 'Wishes, Wants, and Wills' for the 2017 Emmy Awards
  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' Celebrates its Season 4 Premiere by Talking HAMILTON, HAMILTON, and More HAMILTON
  • BWW's 'Some Like It Pop' on Summer's Biggest Movies; WONDER WOMAN, SPIDER-MAN, BABY DRIVER, THE BIG SICK
  • BroadwayWorld's 'Some Like It Pop' Counts Down the Top-10 Movies that Make them Laugh

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com