BWWPrompts: What's Your Favorite Golden Age Musical?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: What is your favorite Golden Age musical?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Annie Get Your Gun for sure. The music is so catchy and I love all the characters" @lindsay.28

"The Sound of Music! I have fond memories of watching it with my sister and our grandma when we were little" @buffaloplaidgal

"I love The King and I, it's such a beautiful musical" @isito.jpeg

"BRIGADOON! Doesn't matter what I'm doing, when it plays I've gotta drop everything and sing and dance along. It bops, and will forever bop!" @theatregirlsmp

"State fair! It's so underrated! It makes you want to dance and sing like crazy!!!" @princessrhn

"I love some She Loves Me! It's not as well known (other than Vanilla Ice Cream) but it's a beautiful show when it's done well" @caiti_probably

Twitter

"West Side Story always and forever!" @Amanda_Carmela

"Funny Girl" @streiburn

"Most Happy Fella" @larry_martell

"On the Town" @suzannehamilfan

"The Music Man I have the original script of the Original Production from 1957 Starring Robert Preston" @broadwaytitan

Facebook

"Hard to,say, but I'd have to go with South Pacific for the still on target message of overcoming racial bias. And the score" Lois Rubin Gross

"Hello Dolly!" Derek C. DeVoe

"Guys and Dolls. I saw the live show many years ago but I love the movie too ♥️" Theresa Martinez

"Oklahoma! - the first and the best" Tom Ratliff

"Gypsy" Megan Murphy





Related Articles