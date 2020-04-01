BWWPrompts: What's On Your Broadway Bucket List?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Today we asked: What's on your Broadway bucket list?

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"would love to meet Lin Manuel Miranda at some point in my life, he's my inspiration for musical theatre and why I want to pursue it in the future." @lindsay_the_manuel_miranda

"it's my dream to meet Raúl Esparza and watch him sing Being Alive again. He is so ethereal, it's inspiring." @itsedgarallenhoe

"my broadway bucket list is to be on Broadway one day ?oh and also to meet Ben Platt or Jonathan Groff because they are ANGELS" @maegan.grace02

"To learn the choreography from "A Musical" in Something Rotten!" @kourtney.mei

"beetlejuice i was supposed to go in march but wasn't able to, i would also love to see Ms. Doubtfire it looks super good!!" @reaganholloran

Twitter

"I just want to see Bernadette Peters in anything. She's got such an incredible voice and I've been a fan since I watched the taping of Into the Woods. I would love to see her live and in her element." @smartyshortie

"To go to A real BROADWAY open call. I was going to move to NYC after college and shoot for Broadway, but I chickened out." @angibelle1

"I would love to see The Prom one day. The message it gives to young (and old!) people is just so amazing. And Caitlin Kinnunen portayed Emma so amazingly." @MIa10220393

"Someday I want to see Hamilton, Wicked, Beetlejuice, and Aladdin. The lights, magic, dances, and songs would be a dream." @ryanwessner

"I have a list! Dear Evan Hansen, Mrs. Doubtfire, Beetlejuice, Jagged Little Pill, Six.. the list goes on!" @BroadwayBaby23

Facebook

"I just want to get to New York and see a Broadway show I love. I've seen plenty of amazing tours and regional productions, but I've yet to actually see anything on the Great White Way." - Jenna Brinkmeyer

"May sound a bit vanilla but I'd love to see Phantom of the Opera Have seen the tours but nothing beats Broadway and the all the excitement that the City brings" - Rita Krasinski-Zarlego

"I don't have any particular show in mind, but I'd love to get a backstage tour one day! Seeing all the props and how stuff works would be so cool." Lauren Ayer

"My bucket list is to be here when Broadway reopens and see multiple shows the first weekend...." Bill Mannion

"Company Broadway! Had tickets for the literal day broadway shut down but reschedule for July.. so fingers crossed I get to see Patti and Katrina in action" Steven Griffin





