BWW TV: What is HANGMEN All About? The Broadway Company Explains!

Directed by Matthew Dunster, Martin McDonagh's Hangmen is currently in rehearsals, ready to begin performances on Friday, February 28, 2020, and officially open on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Broadway's Golden Theatre (252 West 45th Street). What is the new play all about?

"It's a play about justice. It's a play about miscarriage of justice, misplaced justice, retribution, and revenge," explains star, Mark Addy. "What does the job of dispatching other human beings do to a man? How does it brutalize that person? What does it turn him into? Is there any redemption for it?"

In addition to Addy, the cast features Tracie Bennett as Alice, Ewen Bremner as Syd, Owen Campbell as Clegg, Jeremy Crutchley as Inspector Fry, Gaby French as Shirley, Josh Goulding as Hennessy, John Hodgkinson as Pierrepoint, Richard Hollis as Bill, John Horton as Arthur, Ryan Pope as Charlie and Dan Stevens as Mooney, joined by understudies Sebastian Beacon, Pete Bradbury, Katie Fabel, and Colin McPhillamy.

ENGLAND 1965 - What is Britain's (second most) famous executioner to do now that hanging has been abolished? The simple answer is a lot more than he bargained for. In his small pub in the northern English town of Oldham, Harry is something of a local celebrity and the cub reporters and pub regulars are dying to hear Harry's reaction to the news, while his old assistant Syd and the mysterious Mooney lurk with very different motives for their visit.

The company just met the press and we're taking you inside the big day to find out even more about the new play below!





