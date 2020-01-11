BWW TV: What Is THE WOMAN IN BLACK All About? The Company Explains!

Now playing at the McKittrick Hotel is the original production of long-running West End play The Woman In Black. What is the play all about?

"It's a play that makes you scream. It makes you laugh as well, but it makes you scream," says star Ben Porter.

The Woman in Black tells the story of a young lawyer who stumbles upon a small town with a grave secret. Stephen Mallatratt's ingenious stage adaptation comes dramatically alive in Robin Herford's gripping production of Susan Hill's acclaimed ghost story.

Director Robin Herford reunites with actors Ben Porter and David Acton, who both starred in the London stage production, to reprise their roles for this limited engagement at The McKittrick. There, The Club Car provides the perfect setting to weave the story among and around its audience.





