BWW TV: What Does RENT Really Mean to You? The Cast and Creative Team Answer!

Jan. 27, 2019  

There is truly no day but today when it comes to FOX's Rent, which airs tonight at 8pm. Since it premiered off Broadway in 1996, the musical has earned a special place in the hearts of all those who have encountered Jonathan Larson's powerful message- Rentheads and ordinary theatre-goers alike. Below, watch as the company takes a moment to chat about what Rent really means to each of them.

The star-studded cast includes actress Kiersey Clemons (Joanne Jefferson), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Tom Collins), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher (Mark Cohen), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens (Maureen Johnson), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt (Roger Davis), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (Benjamin Coffin III), recording artist Tinashe (Mimi Marquez) and performer Valentina (Angel Dumont Schunard). Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Bohème," and set in New York City's gritty East Village. "Rent" tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four TONY AWARDS and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

