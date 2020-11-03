BWW TV: Watch Young Artists Unite to Sing 'Joy to the Polls'

The song is a fun rewrite of the centuries-old Christmas carol.

Today as voters cast their ballots for what will be the final opportunity to make the right choice for America, we celebrate with song.



Lisa Sharkey, a creative director and senior vice president at HarperColllins Publishers, has been working behind the scenes to help spread the word about artists and why when you vote it's so important to keep in mind the arts. To that end, she worked in collaboration with the diva whisperer, Richard Jay-Alexander, and Nellie Beavers, after being inspired by the organization known as JOY TO THE POLLS.



As soon as she heard those words she thought it would be fun to rewrite the centuries-old Christmas carol and turn it into something to capture the excitement of people as they cast their ballots. Hence, this new rendition of "joy" features some wonderful singers including many who are still too young to vote but still wanted to make their voices heard.

Three of the singers in this video are stars on Broadway including, Bella May Mordus (The Ferryman) and School of Rock stars Caroline Basu and Alyssa Marvin.

Many of the singers are students of Denise Simon. Sharkey reached out to Richard Jay-Alexander who helped perfect the lyrics and the video was produced and edited by Nellie Beavers. Enjoy!

