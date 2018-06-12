BWW TV: Watch Highlights from the Public Theater's Gala Performance of RUNAWAYS!

Jun. 12, 2018  

Last night, The Public Theater's Annual Gala celebrated the 40th Anniversary of Elizabeth Swados' iconic musical RUNAWAYS at the Delacorte Theater in Central Park.

Below, check out highlights from the special night, which featured eighteen students from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida sharing their voices with the revival company. The musical, written in the 1970s, was inspired by the stories of a younger generation hoping to inspire change, a legacy which continues today.

Directed by Sam Pinkleton, RUNAWAYS features choreography by Ani Taj and creative advisement by Jeanine Tesori. There is a FREE encore public performance of RUNAWAYS tonight, June 12 in celebration of this milestone production that continues to be a definitive moment in Public Theater history.

