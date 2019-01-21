BWW TV: Travel Back to the 60's with a Sneak Peek of MY VERY OWN BRITISH INVASION at Paper Mill Playhouse!

Jan. 21, 2019  

Paper Mill Playhouse will soon present the world premiere of My Very Own British Invasion with book by Tony award-winner Rick Elice (Peter and the Starcatcher). My Very Own British Invasion is produced in association with Hal Luftig, Craig Haffner and Rodney Rigby.

My Very Own British Invasion will begin performances Thursday, January 31, 2019, and will continue through Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive, Millburn, NJ).

Directed and choreographed by Jerry Mitchell (Kinky Boots, Paper Mill's Half Time), and with music direction by Lon Hoyt (On Your Feet!), the principal cast will feature newcomer Jonny Amies as Peter, Bryan Fenkart (Waitress) as John, Erika Olson(Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) as Pamela, Kyle Taylor Parker (Kinky Boots) as Gino, Conor Ryan (Desperate Measures) as Trip, John Sanders (Groundhog Day) as Fallon, and Daniel Stewart Sherman (Kinky Boots) as The Hammer. They will be joined by Travis Artz, Gemma Baird, John Campione, Emma Degerstedt, Trista Dollison, Jay Donnell,Graham Scott Fleming, Douglas Goodhart, Cory Jeacoma, Sage Melcher, Jen Perry, and Daniel Yearwood.

This world-premiere musical tells a fable of young love, set against the backdrop of the exploding 1960s music scene - when England launched the little dustup that became known as the British Invasion. Based on the experiences of Peter Noone of Herman's Hermits, who was just a teenager willing to sacrifice international stardom for the sake of girl he loves, the show features more than two dozen chart-topping hits from all the best British bands of the era.

Below, watch as the cast gives a sneak peek and tells us all about what to expect from the new musical!

Click Here to Watch the Video!

