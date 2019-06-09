BWW TV: The Tony Nominees Reveal Their Worst Survival Jobs!

2019 AWARDS SEASON
Jun. 9, 2019  

They may be Tony nominated now, but they've seen hard times just like the rest of us. BroadwayWorld caught up with some of this year's nominees to find out where they worked before making it on the Great White Way.

From janitor to dancing vegetable, these actors know the grind. See what they had to say below!

The American Theatre Wing's 73rd Annual Tony Awards, hosted by James Corden, will air on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 9, 2019 (8:00-11:00 PM, ET/delayed PT) live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for distinguished achievement on Broadway, has been broadcast on CBS since 1978. The Tony Awards are presented by The Broadway League and the American Theatre Wing.

