BWW TV: The Journey Continues! ANASTASIA Cast Helps National Tour Company Hit the Road!

Take the journey! The North American tour of the critically-acclaimed Broadway production of ANASTASIA will launch at Proctors in Schenectady, NY on October 9, 2018 and will go on to play 30 cities in its first season. This production features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush, new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) and direction by Tony Award-winning director Darko Tresnjak.

The cast will star Lila Coogan as Anya, Stephen Brower as Dmitry, Jason Michael Evans as Gleb, Joy Franz as Dowager Empress, Tari Kelly as Countess Lily, Edward Staudenmayer as Vlad and Victoria Amelia Bingham as Little Anastasia. The ensemble includes Brianna Abruzzo, Ronnie S. Bowman Jr., Alison Ewing, Peter Garza, Jeremiah Ginn, Brett-Marco Glauser, Lucy Horton, Mary Illes, Fred Inkley, Kourtney Keitt, Beth Stafford Laird, Mark Mackillop, Kenneth Michael Murray, Taylor Quick, Claire Rathbun, Michael McCorry Rose, Matt Rosell, Sareen Tchekmedyian, and Addison Mackynzie Valentino.

Watch below as we get to know the new company, plus Christy Altomare and the rest of the Broadway cast bid dasvidaniya as they get ready for a new journey!

