BWW TV: The Doctor Is In! Watch Jason Mraz Get Into Character with Songs from WAITRESS

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, on Friday November 3, two-time Grammy Award winner Jason Mraz will join the company as Dr. Pomatter for a 10-week run.

Jason Mraz is making his Broadway debut in Waitress. A two-time Grammy Award winner (and six-time nominee), Jason has earned platinum or multi-platinum certifications for his recordings in more than 20 countries, sold 48 million singles, and made pop music history with his record-breaking song "I'm Yours." Mr. Mraz has performed around the world, selling out venues such as The Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and London's O2 Arena.

Jason will celebrate the 15th anniversary of his first album, Waiting For My Rocket To Come, this October. While his career began in coffeehouses in San Diego, he is equally at home in a pie shop on 47th Street.

Mraz was joined by Betsy Wolfe today for a sneak peek of "Bad Idea" and "It Only Takes a Taste." Watch Mraz in action and find out why he can't wait for his big debut!

Related Articles